Gehlot dubs Maharashtra developments as Centre's 'farzical strike', seeks guv's resignation

Dubbing political developments in Maharashtra as a 'farzical strike' (fake strike) by the Centre, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday reiterated his demand for resignation of the Maharashtra governor on moral grounds over the "dubious" development in the state. “The role of Maharashtra governor in the entire development is unfortunate. It was a game and the country is surprised at it. The governor of Maharashtra should resign on moral ground,” Gehlot said referring to the revocation of the President's rule and swearing-in of the chief minister and deputy chief minister there.

He alleged that the BJP wanted to take the country and democracy in a wrong direction and the developments in Maharashtra was its example. The chief minister also termed the political development in Maharashtra a 'farzical strike' (fake strike) of BJP, saying this was not possible without the prime minister's consent.

The chief minister also said the people, particularly young generation and students, should analyse and understand that the democracy was in danger under the BJP. “The BJP and RSS are behaving in such a manner that institutions are getting damaged. Judiciary is under pressure. The country is being run in these conditions and generations to come will have to suffer in future,” he told reporters at the Congress office here.

The chief minister also targeted the BJP over electoral bond saying it was the biggest scandal after Independence. “The electoral bond is a very big scandal. It is the biggest scandal after the Independence. The BJP is the beneficiary and has garnered more than 90 per cent of the bonds. They are involved in horse trading, doing everything, opening offices in every district, getting lands. From where the money is coming?” he said.

He said the BJP was getting maximum funding and funding to other parties has been blocked. PTI SDA

RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)