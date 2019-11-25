BJP stages road blockade to protest attack on party candidate

BJP activists on Monday staged a road blockade in Girish Park area of central Kolkata to protest against the attack on party candidate for Karimpur assembly by-poll, Jay Prakash Majumdar by alleged TMC workers. Carrying posters and placards, BJP activists staged a road blockade in Girish Park area, causing heavy traffic snarls in the central Kolkata region.

The BJP activists shouted slogans against the TMC government and demanded immediate arrests of the culprits involved in the attack. The police later removed the blockade.

Majumdar was on Monday allegedly beaten up and kicked by TMC activists at Phipulkhola area of Nadia district when he was entering a polling booth..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)