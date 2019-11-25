International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong protests inside, outside Parliament, accuses BJP of 'murdering democracy' in Maha

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:47 IST
Cong protests inside, outside Parliament, accuses BJP of 'murdering democracy' in Maha

The Congress protested vociferously both inside and outside Parliament on Monday against the political developments in Maharashtra as it stalled proceedings and accused the BJP of "murdering democracy" in the state. While Congress president Sonia Gandhi led the protest by party MPs near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex, party leader Rahul Gandhi led the charge in the Lok Sabha where he dubbed the developments in the state a "murder of democracy".

The protests led to a commotion inside the Lok Sabha, where party MPs Hibi Eden and TN Prathapam entered the Well carrying a black banner which read 'stop murder of democracy'. This led to their suspension after the speaker named them. The party protested strongly both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, forcing their adjournment for the day without carrying out any business.

Sonia Gandhi led the party MPs near Mahatma Gandhi's statue, setting the tone for the protests. Congress leaders, including Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, raised slogans and held placards criticising the BJP and demanding "justice". Rahul Gandhi refused to ask a supplementary question during the Question Hour, saying there was no point in doing it as "democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra".

The Congress also termed the Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government "illegal" and "illegitimate". In a dramatic development on Saturday morning, BJP's Fadnavis took oath as chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar of was sworn-in as his deputy on Saturday morning.

The move jolted the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena, who were giving final touches to government formation in the state, but rattled the NCP the most due to Ajit Pawar's rebellion. In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP is the single largest party with 105 MLAs, followed by the Sena (56 MLAs), the NCP (54 MLAs) and the Congress (44 MLAs). Congress' youth wing IYC also staged a demonstration near the Parliament House, against the BJP-led Centre over alleged "illegal and undemocratic" manner of government formation in Maharashtra.

Carrying their protests forward, opposition parties including Congress, NCP, TMC, DMK and Left parties, will boycott the joint sitting of both houses on Tuesday commemorating "Samvidhan Diwas" in the Central Hall of Parliament that will be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP of disregarding the Constitution in Maharashtra and repeating the "game" it played in Karnataka.

The Congress had accused the BJP of poaching MLAs to form government in Karnataka earlier this year. "TV is showing that the BJP is disregarding institutions and Constitution in Maharashtra to repeat the game it played in Karnataka," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress general secretary said, "12,000 farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra. For them, no help came from the BJP government's pocket. Have we reached the stage of open kidnapping of the mandate?" The Congress also said its alliance with the NCP and Shiv Sena had the support of 154 MLAs and the BJP will get a "befitting reply" in the floor test.

The assertion came minutes after the Supreme Court said it will give its order on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine's plea against the governor's decision to swear-in Fadnavis as chief minister. Asserting that the Constitution was "trampled upon" in Maharashtra, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said an "illegitimate government" of the BJP and Ajit Pawar was formed.

"We requested the Supreme Court that a floor test be ordered immediately so that it is proven that the majority is with the alliance formed for Maharashtra's development -- Congress-Sena-NCP. We showed the affidavits of 154 MLAs that clearly prove that the alliance has the majority," Surjewala told reporters, asserting the number will go up when other "MLAs are freed from BJP's jail". "The combine believes that the people's mandate and democracy will win in Maharashtra. The BJP, Ajit Pawar and all such forces that have trampled upon democracy, kidnapped the mandate and insulted constitutional institutions will get a befitting reply in the floor test, when Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will be shown the door by MLAs for not having majority," he said.

"We believe that the process will begin on Tuesday," Surjewala, flanked by senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Mukul Wasnik, said. Chavan said some NCP MLAs had signed at "two places", but the first signatures were taken without permission.

"Now they have given individual affidavits. There is no way but to go for a floor test. The only thing is that we want it in 24 hours and that the procedure followed in Karnataka and Uttarakhand should apply here as well," he said. "Why do they need time? Will horse-trading be allowed? We request the SC to order a floor test immediately. We hope that the court will give its verdict and a floor test will be ordered on Tuesday itself after the oaths of MLAs," the former Maharashtra CM said.

Surjewala said "contract killing of democracy" by the BJP has also become "contract killing of honesty and accountability". Party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the government's move of issuing a notification on Monday to close probe in nine cases of alleged corruption in irrigation projects in Maharashtra, was the "most brazen, shameful act of conspiracy and corrupt practice", to put together a government "by hook or crook".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

'Knives Out' - a whodunit set in contemporary America

Agatha Christie never imagined anything quite like this.Murder mystery Knives Out, arriving in U.S. and British movie theaters on Wednesday, maybe inspired by the work of the prolific British crime writer but its twist on the genre couldnt ...

Constitution Day: Oppn parties set to boycott joint sitting of Parliament, hold joint protest

Some opposition parties led by the Congress are likely to boycott the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday called to commemorate the Constitution Day and will hold a protest against the political developments in Maharashtra. The Congress,...

UPDATE 1-Aramco IPO retail subscription at $5.8 bln, says lead manager

Retail subscription for Saudi Aramcos initial public offering IPO reached 21.77 billion Saudi riyals 5.8 billion on Monday, lead manager Samba Capital said.The retail element of the sale so far amounts to a total of 680,254,540 shares, Samb...

As soon as I don't perform, I become burden: Chris Gayle

Jozi Stars Chris Gayle said as soon as he fails to deliver, he becomes a burden for the team. As soon as I dont perform for two or three games, then Chris Gayle is the burden for the team. I am not talking for this team only. This is someth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019