Rajasthan CM alleges scandal in poll funding via electoral bonds

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday alleged a scandal in poll funding through election bonds, adding that the BJP was monitoring the funding to opposition parties through the bonds. "This is a scandal. More than Rs 5,000 crore worth of bonds has been deposited out of which 90 per cent of the money went to the BJP. The (central) government should clarify its stand on the issue," the Congress leader said.

"The government should clarify whether the figures that have come into fore are true," he said, adding that the BJP government was blocking the election funding to other opposition parties. "You are threatening people for funding opposition parties. This is the first time we are witnessing such an incident," he alleged.

The Chief Minister alleged that government agencies including Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI, and even judiciary were working under the Centre's pressure. He charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of talking about the abrogation of Article 370, Ram Temple, nationalism and other issues in elections and ignoring issue affecting masses like the state of the economy.

"Kindly pay attention to how the economy could be recovered so that business can move forward, jobs generation could start," he requested the Central government. (ANI)

