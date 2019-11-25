International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajasthan CM alleges scandal in poll funding via electoral bonds

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday alleged a scandal in poll funding through election bonds, adding that the BJP was monitoring the funding to opposition parties through the bonds.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sikar (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:37 IST
Rajasthan CM alleges scandal in poll funding via electoral bonds
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday alleged a scandal in poll funding through election bonds, adding that the BJP was monitoring the funding to opposition parties through the bonds. "This is a scandal. More than Rs 5,000 crore worth of bonds has been deposited out of which 90 per cent of the money went to the BJP. The (central) government should clarify its stand on the issue," the Congress leader said.

"The government should clarify whether the figures that have come into fore are true," he said, adding that the BJP government was blocking the election funding to other opposition parties. "You are threatening people for funding opposition parties. This is the first time we are witnessing such an incident," he alleged.

The Chief Minister alleged that government agencies including Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI, and even judiciary were working under the Centre's pressure. He charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of talking about the abrogation of Article 370, Ram Temple, nationalism and other issues in elections and ignoring issue affecting masses like the state of the economy.

"Kindly pay attention to how the economy could be recovered so that business can move forward, jobs generation could start," he requested the Central government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leaders in civic bodies lauded PM for facilitating household industrial units

The BJP members in the civic bodies and DDA on Monday lauded the works done by the Modi government to facilitate lakhs of household industrial unit holders and shopkeepers in residential areas in the city. Delhi Development Authority member...

2019 AMAs: Carrie Underwood turns eyeballs in sizzling purple outfit

The red carpet of 2019 American Music Awards got more highlighted on Sunday evening when singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood graced the occasion in a fabulous ensemble. Before the show began, the 36-year-old singer turned heads for all the r...

Uber sensitises 50,000 driver partners in India on violence against women

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Monday said it has held gender sensitisation workshops for over 50,000 driver partners across eight cities in India. The workshops, held in partnership with Delhi-based Manas Foundation, will be rolled out to o...

Woman stabbed to death in Haryana's Sonipat

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by two motorcycle-borne men while she was waiting for a bus in Sonipat distrct of Haryana on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Gohana on Gohana-Rohtak bypass road, Station House Officer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019