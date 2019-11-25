International Development News
Berlin denies reports of Merkel-Macron clash over NATO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 21:58 IST
Berlin, Nov 25 (AFP) Berlin on Monday denied reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron clashed over dinner after the French leader described the NATO defence alliance as suffering from "brain death". The two European leaders met on November 10, a day after Germany marked the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall.

Their dinner came just days after Macron stunned NATO with his remarks, and prompting Merkel to slap down what she called "sweeping judgements" that were unnecessary. The New York Times reported on Sunday that the pair clashed over dinner, with Merkel telling Macron she understood his "desire for disruptive politics but that she was "tired of picking up the pieces" after him.

Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert would not confirm the exchange, saying it was "confidential". But he added that "in what the chancellor recalls of this evening, there were neither complaints nor anger nor dispute".

Besides discussions about the end of the Cold War 30 years ago, talks were "about the often different political approaches of Germany and France in dealing with problems or challenges, and about the fact that we are always seeking and finding solutions". In his interview with the Economist, Macron had decried a lack of coordination between Europe and the US and lamented recent unilateral action in Syria by Turkey, a key member of the 70-year-old military alliance.

"You have no coordination whatsoever of strategic decision-making between the United States and its NATO allies. None," he said. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has spoken out against Macron's view of the bloc. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

