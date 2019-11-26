International Development News
Development News Edition

Bengal BJP president accused of violating poll code

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 00:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 00:16 IST
Bengal BJP president accused of violating poll code
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday was accused of violating the model code of conduct (MCC) during the Kharagpur bypolls by the TMC and the Congress. They alleged that the BJP leader was present in the Kharagpur Sadar assembly segment and made statements in the media, despite not being a voter of the constituency.

Ghosh has denied the allegations, terming these baseless. The Trinamool Congress and the Congress filed a complaint in this regard with the Election Comssion Monday evening.

"Dilip Ghosh is no longer an MLA. He is an MP now and is not even a voter of Kharagpur. So what he was doing for the entire day managing party control room. Did he take permission of the EC for staying at Kharagpur? The answer is no. For the entire day he kept on giving bytes to television channels just to vitiate the poll atmosphere," TMC candidate Pradip Sarkar told reporters. Views of Pradip Sarkar were echoed by senior state Congress leader Suvankar Sarkar, who too lodged a complaint against Ghosh and urged the Election Commission to take action against him.

Ghosh denied the allegations and said he had all necessary permissions. "I have not violated the model code of conduct and have all necessary permissions. The allegations are baseless," he said.

The Election Commission said they were looking into the complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Eagles Wentz, Johnson expected to practice this week

The right-hand injury Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz sustained Sunday in Philadelphias loss to the Seattle Seahawks isnt serious, and he isnt expected to miss practice time this week, coach Doug Pederson said Monday morning. Wentz was diag...

SPECIAL REPORT-‘Time to take out our swords': Inside Iran’s plot to attack Saudi Arabia

Four months before a swarm of drones and missiles crippled the worlds biggest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia, Iranian security officials gathered at a heavily fortified compound in Tehran. The group included the top echelons of the...

Guards charged over Epstein's suicide get trial date

Two correctional officers accused of covering up their failure to check on financier Jeffrey Epstein before he hanged himself will face an April 20 trial date.U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres scheduled the trial for Tova Noel and Michael ...

Shakurpur sewer incident: Another sanitation worker dies

One of the three sanitation workers who had fallen sick while cleaning a sewer in Shakurpur died on Monday at a hospital here, police said. On Saturday, Gore Lal, Rohit, Sai and Ashok had entered a sewer near a gas agency. Ashok died that a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019