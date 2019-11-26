Shut down JNU for two years, rename it as Subhash Chandra Bose University: Subramanian Swamy

By Pragya Kaushika BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday recommended the shutting down of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for good two years and after that, it should be renamed as Subhash Chandra Bose University.

Speaking on occasion of Constitution Day, Swamy said that two years would be enough to "clean up the university" and then it should be renamed as Subhash Chandra Bose University. Swamy, while making the recommendation, said that there are so many institutions named after Nehru and it is time to rename institutions on the name of others.

"Subhash Chandra Bose is a nationalist and the name would have a positive impact on students. Why should everything be named after Nehru?" said Swamy when asked about the need to rename the University. "There are so many universities in the name of Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru University should be closed down, cleaned up and reopened as Subhash Chandra Bose University, "recommended Swamy.

Asked if this would have an impact on students quality in JNU, Swamy said, "We will have civilised students after that (reopening and renaming of JNU) and not junglees like we have today." This has come up in wake of strike and protests going on in the university regarding the hike in fee structure. The university had been under attack for being a place where anti-nationalist slogans were raised. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)