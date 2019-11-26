International Development News
UPDATE 1-Trump says near deal with China, but U.S. also has eye on Hong Kong

  Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  26-11-2019
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 22:22 IST
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States was in the "final throes" in its attempt to reach a trade deal with China, but that at the same time Washington stands with protesters in Hong Kong, where it wants to see democracy.

At an Oval Office event to sign an executive order to address violence against Native American women, Trump was asked by a reporter if he had a message for the people of Hong Kong after their recent election. "We're with them," Trump said. "I have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Xi. We're in the final throes of a very important deal, I guess you could say one of the most important deals in trade ever. It's going very well but at the same time we want to see it go well in Hong Kong."

