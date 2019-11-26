International Development News
Development News Edition

Letter signed by 15 TTAADC members was fake: TTAADC CEM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 23:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 23:11 IST
Letter signed by 15 TTAADC members was fake: TTAADC CEM

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the TTAADC Radhacharan Debbarma on Tuesday claimed that the letter signed by 15 members fo the tribal council for a no-confidence motion against him was "fake". The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) is controlled by the Left parties.

Addressing a press conference here Debbarma in the presence of 23 elected executive members (EMs) of the tribal council claimed that the letter of no-confidence motion signed by 15-members and sent to the chairman of the council and Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais was "fake". "It was a deep rooted conspiracy by the ruling BJP to capture power of the tribal council by backdoor but it was foiled by elected CPI(M) members of the TTAADC. The letter was fake", Debbarma said in the presence of the 23 elected members.

Tripura unit BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said the BJP is not involved with this move. "It is a false charge that the BJP hatched any conspiracy. The BJP is not involved with this move. But it is true that the support base of CPI-M has eroded considerably in the tribal dominated areas of the state and people are joining BJP from CPI(M) due to their anti-people activity", Bhattacharya said.

Debbaram alleged that two members of the council - Pati Ram Tripura and Joykishore Jamatia - had forged the letter and submitted it to the Governor seeking no-confidence motion against the present council. He further alleged that they also tried to lure the other members saying that their salaries and pensions would be hiked.

"As we are united there is no question of no- confidence motion and if such situation arises in the coming days, we will act as per the situation", Debbarma said. On Monday night Prati Ram Tripura had claimed that majority of the TTAADC members have served a notice for bringing a no-confidence motion against the Left-run executive committee of the council, accusing it of failing to "fulfil the basic needs of the people".

All the 28 members of the tribal council were elected on Left Front tickets in the elections held in 2015. However, one member, Joykishore Debbarma, quit CPI(M) before the Assembly elections held last year and joined the BJP, which is in power in Tripura.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) in a press statement termed the serving of the no-confidence notice as a "conspiracy hatched by the ruling BJP to grab the tribal council through the back door". "There is no reason to express no confidence against the tribal council. The BJP-led government was depriving the council financially as it is run by the Left Front," the statement said.

The TTAADC constitutes two-thirds of Tripura's territory and is home to tribals, who form one-third of the state's estimated 40 lakh population. The TTAADC came into being in 1979 under the provisions of the seventh schedule of the Constitution and was later brought under the sixth schedule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

CAG report in Hry assembly brings out shortcomings in medicines and equipment procurement

The CAG report, tabled in the Haryana assembly on Tuesday, has brought out shortcomings in the procurement of medicines and equipment such as delay in the processing of the indents and award of rate contract to ineligible firms. The Comptro...

Pak cricketer Yasir Shah opens up on sharing meal with Indian cab driver in Brisbane

Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah who shared a meal with an Indian cab driver in Australia on Tuesday said he had done so because the latter was refusing to accept the journeys fare. Shah, who is currently touring Australia for the T20I and Tes...

Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as Chief Minister of

Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as Chief Minister ofMaharashtra on November 28 Sena leader....

Report: Astros add C Garneau

The Houston Astros added catching help Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year deal with free agent Dustin Garneau pending a physical, The Athletic reported. Garneau, 32, has played parts of the past five seasons in the major leagues with four diff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019