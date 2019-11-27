International Development News
Karna by-polls: Sonia's decision should be watched out for,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:36 IST
Congress President Sonia Gandhi's decision should be watched out for, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda said on Wednesday, in a cryptic remark made in the context of the December 5 by-polls in Karnataka. ".... what happens after election results, the supreme leader is Sonia Gandhi. What she will decide everybody has to accept it in the Congress.

We (JDS) don't have any supreme leader. We have to see what happens after the election result is out," Gowda said. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said such a situation would not have existed had the coalition government continued.

To a question about differences between Congress and JD(S) after the collapse of the coalition government, he shot back "Do you expect us (Congress-JDS) to become one, immediately after the collapse (of the government)?" The ruling BJP needs to win at least six seats in the bypolls to 15 constituencies to remain in a majority in the 224-member assembly, which would still have two vacant seats-- Maski and R R Nagar. On the other hand, Gowda's son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy told reporters while campaigning in Mandya district that there would be a stable government in the state after the bypolls, but not necessarily that of BJP.

"..But have we said which (party) government will be stable...who has said BJP government will be stable? We have said- there will be a government. Why are you guessing it as BJP government? he said in response to a question. Asked whether there would again be a coalition government in the state, he said, "let's see after (December) 9. I will tell you.

Asked whether there would be political changes in the state after the bypolls, Kumaraswamy said ...there will be political cleansing and added that the people are opposed to disqualified legislators contesting and have decided to reject them in the bypolls. JD(S) leaders, who have indicated that they do not want mid-term polls, have already stated that a call would be taken on the party's role in case the ruling BJP loses majority, only after the results are out on December 9.

Interestingly, Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Siddaramaiah's recent statements that their parties' main objective was to defeat defectors who are now BJP candidates had led to speculations about the possible coming together of the former alliance partners if the situation arose. State Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday alleged that the Congress and JD(S), who had been fighting each other until recently, have come to an "internal understanding," fearing defeat in the bypolls.

"They (Congress-JDS) have prepared a sketch to pull down this government, but people of the state are with BJP and we will win in all 15 seats," he said. The Congress and JD(S),who had run a coalition government for 14 months and contested Lok Sabha polls in alliance, have parted ways ever since the collapse of the Kumaraswamy ministry in July, following the rebellion by 17 MLAs, and are contesting the bypolls independently.

However, in what is perceived as JD(S)' softening stand on the BJP, Gowda--not wanting mid-term polls -- had earlier said he wants the Yediyurappa-led government to complete its term as it would give him time to build his party. His son Kumaraswamy too had said JD(S) would not try to dislodge the ruling BJP government.

Among the 15 constituencies going to the bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S),whose coalition government collapsed due to rebellion by the disqualified MLAs. With winning a majority of seats being crucial for the government's survival, BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators who joined the party as its candidates from their respective constituencies..

