Das claims that his govt has given corruption-free govt

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday claimed that his government has given a corruption-free rule in the past five years. Speaking after the release of the BJP manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in the tribal state, Das said his government has turned the state from being a "scam-hit" one to one which has "zero tolerance" to corruption.

He said that his government has provided jobs to the youth, who were also imparted with skill training with a budgetary provision of Rs 700 crore. He accused JMM of pulling down the BJP government headed by Arjun Munda in 2013 and failing to keep its promise of drawing up a 'sthaniya niti' (local policy) within three months.

"The BJP government has not only drawn up the sthaniya niti but also gave jobs to 95 per cent of the local people," Das said. Das said the Maoist problem in the state has been contained since 2014 and there have been only two incidents of Maoist attacks - one in Palamau and another in Latehar during his regime.

Ahead of the first phase of polls for Jharkhand assembly on November 30 left wing extremists killed four state police personnel in Latehar district and gunned down two persons, including a local BJP leader in Palamau district. The police personnel were killed in an ambush by the LWE on November 22 night in Latehar district. The rebels killed the two men in Palamau district on November 23.

"I appeal to those who have deviated from the mainstream to surrender and help the government in its developmental initiatives," he added..

