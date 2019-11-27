International Development News
You're targeting a family that has sacrificed two lives for nation: Chowdhury on SPG (Amendment) Bill

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech regarding the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 has made it clear that there is a political vendetta behind the move. Chowdhury further stated that they are targeting a family that has sacrificed two members for the nation.

"We support all steps that are taken for the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But your (Amit Shah) speech has made it clear that there is political vendetta. You are targeting a family that has sacrificed two lives for the nation," Chowdhury said in the Lok Sabha. Shah had on Wednesday said that there had been "dilution" in the SPG Act and the Bill brought by the government to amend the Act was aimed at making the specialised force more efficient.

Moving the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for the passage in the Lok Sabha, Shah said the amendments were in keeping with the basic spirit of the Act. He said the Bill provides that Special Protection Group (SPG) will give security to the Prime Minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence.

It will also provide security to any former Prime Ministers and his immediate family members residing with him at the residence allotted to him for five years from the date on which he ceases to hold the office. Shah said a prime minister and former prime minister were assassinated leading to "big loss" and the Special Protection Group Act, 1988 was brought following recommendations of an expert committee and had seen changes in the past.

"It was diluted at different times," he said. He also said: "The Gandhi family members have been on several trips without informing the SPG. Instances like this have happened about 600 times. What secrets were hidden? Look at Rajnath Ji (Defence Minister Rajnath Singh), for many years security personnel even dropped him till the toilet and yet he never said anything." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

