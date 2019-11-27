International Development News
Cong hints at more 'pragmatic' alliances in future to defeat BJP

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 22:44 IST
In the backdrop of its alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the Congress on Wednesday said there could be more such "pragmatic formations" in other parts of the country as it was imperative for all parties to come together to halt the BJP's march. Congress spokesperson Rajeev Gowda alleged that attempts by the ruling party to run roughshod over every other political party, including its own allies, were witnessed in the last few years.

"So, what we have seen is regrouping within the country of various forces in a very very pragmatic manner," he said, when asked whether the Maharashtra episode was the beginning of a new impetus and alliances among the opposition parties. An alternative model that "does not divide, but unite, that gives hope rather than create anxiety and fear, that is what these pragmatic formations are working to demonstrate", Gowda said.

"So, you will see more of these and you will see that the map of India is changing already. Today you can once again go from Kanyakumari to Kashmir without going through a BJP-ruled state," he said. The "Maha Vikas Aghadi" comprising the ideological opposites Shiv Sena and the Congress, as well as the NCP, has rallied behind Uddhav Thackeray for government formation in Maharashtra.

Thackeray is set to take oath as chief minister at a public ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday.

