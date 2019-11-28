International Development News
Development News Edition

Prez, PM, Maha guv lowered dignity of their offices with how Fadnavis was sworn in as CM: Gehlot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 00:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 00:39 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the president, the prime minister and the Maharashtra governor had lowered the dignity of their offices with the way BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister. He also said the graph of the BJP, which gave the call for a 'Congress-mukt Bharat' (India free of Congress) is shrinking in the country.

"President, prime minister and governor are institutions in themselves and no one has the right to lower the dignity of these institutions, but what happened in Maharashtra shows that all of them lowered the dignity of their positions," the Rajasthan chief minister told reporters here. "The governor forwarded recommendation for revocation of President's rule, the prime minister, without convening a cabinet meeting, sent his recommendation to the president and President's rule was revoked at 5.47 am. Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy at 8 am and minutes later the prime minister congratulated Fadnavis," he said.

"The sequence of events shows where they want to take the country. People will not forgive them," he added. Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra chief minister on Tuesday ahead of a floor test, shortly after rebel Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar made a U-turn and quit as his deputy.

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in as Fadnavis' successor on November 28. Gehlot also hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the state of the economy.

"Economists are expressing concern on the state of the country's economy but the government is not bothered because of its arrogance. NSSO (National Sample Survey Office) figures about unemployment were revealed only after the government was formed after Lok Sabha elections. Public has understood them well and is fed up with their decisions and actions," he claimed. Earlier, Gehlot had said in a tweet that the BJP's ideology would be rejected across the country very soon.

"BJP's graph is continuously shrinking in the country. The party which boasted of a 'Congress-mukt Bharat', they are themselves now facing flack from public," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

