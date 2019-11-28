International Development News
Sena lauds Pawar, dubs him 'margdarshak' of Maha Vikas Aghadi

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 11:40 IST
  • Created: 28-11-2019 11:40 IST
With Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray set to take oath as Maharashtra's chief minister, the party on Thursday heaped praises on NCP chief Sharad Pawar and termed him 'margdarshak' (guide) of the new government in the state. Though the Shiv Sena espouses the Hindutva ideology, it formed the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' alliance with the NCP and Congress when the Uddhav Thackeray-led party fell out with the BJP over the issue of sharing the chief minister's post after the last month's Assembly elections.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' acknowledged Sharad Pawar's efforts in taking the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance forward. The NCP chief, who spoke to Ajit Pawar on Tuesday and asked him to revisit his decision of supporting the BJP, has been credited for the u-turn by his nephew and is being described as the state political drama's 'man of the match'.

"A strong and experienced 'margdarshak' like Sharad Pawar is with us. This government will not function with any deceitful intention against anyone," the Sena said With the single largest party BJP being unable to form government, the Sena described the change in political dynamics as the "rise of a new sun" in Maharashtra. "The current mood of happiness in the state can be equated with the one the entire country had at the time of Independence on August 15, 1947," the Marathi daily said.

The Sena asserted that the state machinery will not be used for conspiring against anyone. Without naming the BJP, it said the Sena leader did not bow down to any pressure from the Centre.

"At a time when prominent leaders from across the country are kneeling before rulers in Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray did not bow down to such pressure tactics. He did not compromise with his pride and refused to join hands with people who 'lied' to him," the Marathi publication said. It said that former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has cursed the Sena-NCP-Congress government, saying the dispensation standing on three legs will not survive, but this is his "delusion".

"There is no confusion among the three parties about development of the state," it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

