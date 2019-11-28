TMC candidate Bimalendu Sinha Roy wins by-election to Karimpur

... ...
US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
European Union lawmakers approved an increase in U.S. beef imports to the EU on Thursday, a move likely to ease transatlantic tensions. But they also criticised tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on metal imports and a threat he...
In a major boost for the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the party on Thursday bagged all the three assembly seats where bypolls were held on November 25 by trouncing the BJP. The TMC won the Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Karimp...
Sri Lanka newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday arrived in the national capital for a three-day visit to India, his first trip overseas since he took over this month. Rajapaksa who is in the country on the special invitatio...
The European Parliament on Thursday agreed to send a mission to Malta to probe its respect for the rule of law after the prime ministers former chief of staff was arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of a journalist.Police s...