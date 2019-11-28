International Development News
Development News Edition

TMC candidate Bimalendu Sinha Roy wins by-election to Karimpur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 16:28 IST
TMC candidate Bimalendu Sinha Roy wins by-election to Karimpur

TMC candidate Bimalendu Sinha Roy wins by-election to KarimpurAssembly by defeating his nearest BJP rival by a margin of24,073 votes : EC official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BJP

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-EU lawmakers clear U.S. beef imports but fault U.S. tariffs

European Union lawmakers approved an increase in U.S. beef imports to the EU on Thursday, a move likely to ease transatlantic tensions. But they also criticised tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on metal imports and a threat he...

WB bypolls : TMC bags all three seats

In a major boost for the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the party on Thursday bagged all the three assembly seats where bypolls were held on November 25 by trouncing the BJP. The TMC won the Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Karimp...

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives on 3-day India visit

Sri Lanka newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday arrived in the national capital for a three-day visit to India, his first trip overseas since he took over this month. Rajapaksa who is in the country on the special invitatio...

EU Parliament to probe Malta rule of law as journalist murder scandal widens

The European Parliament on Thursday agreed to send a mission to Malta to probe its respect for the rule of law after the prime ministers former chief of staff was arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of a journalist.Police s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019