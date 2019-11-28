International Development News
Development News Edition

Modi started process of eliminating terrorism with scrapping

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 17:13 IST
Modi started process of eliminating terrorism with scrapping
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set off the process of extirpating terrorism from the country by scrapping Articles 370 and 35A that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, BJP president Amit Shah said on Thursday. Addressing poll rallies at Chatra and Garhwa in Jharkhand, he also attacked the Congress-JMM alliance, saying those who sought a separate Jharkhand state and those who opposed it have come together for the assembly polls as part of an "opportunistic" coalition.

He targeted the Congress party over alleged delay in resolving the Kashmir problem and the vexed Ayodhya dispute for "vote bank politics". Shah, the Union Home Minister, also credited the BJP government led by Raghubar Das for uprooting Naxalism, asserting the menace has been buried "20 feet under the earth".

"The Congress had not touched Articles 370 and 35A for the sake of vote bank politics. When you gave more than 300 seats to Modiji (the prime minister), he rooted it out. "By scrapping Articles 370 and 35A, Modiji has set of the process of extirpating terrorism from the country," he asserted.

The BJP president, on the second leg of his campaign for the state assembly polls, asked voters to elect a government with an absolute majority as unstable dispensations were not in the state's interest. "Hemant Soren (the JMM leader) and the Congress party have formed an opportunistic alliance in Jharkhand. Those who sought the creation of Jharkhand and those who opposed it are together merely because of their lust for power," Shah said.

"I want to ask Hemant Ji (Soren), what will your answer be to the parents of hundreds of youth who sacrificed their lives for statehood? You are sitting in the laps of the same Congress for power whose governments fired upon these youths," he told an election rally in Garhwa. Reaffirming the BJP and the Centre's commitment to the development of Jharkhand, Shah said while the Congress-led UPA government gave the tribal state only Rs 55,253 crore under the 13th Finance Commission, the BJP-headed NDA dispensation allotted it Rs 3.08 lakh crore between 2014 and 2019.

Making a strong pitch for electing a government with an absolute majority, Shah said, development got impeded under unstable dispensations. "Independents used to become chief ministers and sent crores of rupees to Delhi. Jharkhand never saw development under unstable governments," he said, apparently referring to Madhu Koda, who helmed the state for some time and got embroiled in financial scandals.

Lauding the current BJP government for tackling the Naxal menance, Shah said "Wherever there is peace, there is development. It comes through the ballot and not bullet." The BJP chief also raked up the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue and blamed the Congress for allowing it to fester. "For years, the people of the country wanted Ram temple in Ayodhya, but the Congress wanted the case to be delayed in court and created obstacles," he alleged.

He said, if voted to power, the BJP government will ensure piped water supply for every household in the state by 2024. Shah alleged there was large-scale corruption in Jharkhand when the state was ruled by non-BJP parties.

Raghubar Das, whose government will be the first to complete its five-year term in Jharkhand's history, gave a clean administration, the BJP chief said, adding there was not a single charge of corruption against it. He also listed out development schemes launched by the Centre and the state in Jharkhand.

Attacking the previous Congress government headed by Manmohan Singh, Shah said, it remained "mute" when terrorists triggered blasts, and lauded the Modi government for targeting terror camps in Pakistan after Uri and Pulwama attacks..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

DIAL paid Rs 16,700 crore as leasing fees to AAI between FY07 and FY19: Govt

The GMR Group-led Delhi Airport International Limited DIAL has paid total leasing fees of Rs 16,700 crore to the Airports Authority of India AAI between 2006-07 and 2018-19, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament on Thur...

Saudi Aramco IPO's retail tranche oversubscribed - lead manager

The retail portion of Saudi Aramcos initial public offering IPO has been oversubscribed, with orders reaching 38.1 billion Saudi riyals 10.2 billion, lead manager Samba Capital said on Thursday.The state oil giant plans to sell a 1.5 stake,...

UPDATE 2-Three dead in attacks against Ebola response centres in Congo

Three health workers were killed and several injured in attacks against two Ebola response centers in eastern Congo early on Thursday, authorities and health services said. Violence and unrest have severely hampered efforts to contain the s...

Lebanese parliament committee to approve 2020 budget by year-end - head

The Lebanese parliaments budget and finance committee will approve the 2020 budget by the end of the year and the next government must adopt it, committee head Ibrahim Kanaan said on Thursday.Before the end of next month, the holiday season...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019