International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP retains Pithoragarh seat in U'khand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 17:25 IST
BJP retains Pithoragarh seat in U'khand
The resolution also stressed that education, health and security will be priority areas for the state government. Image Credit: ANI

BJP's Chandra Pant on Thursday beat her Congress rival Anju Lunthi by over 3,000 votes to win the Pithorogarh Assembly bypoll and retain the seat for the party. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Prakash Pant in June, following which the party fielded his wife Chandra Pant.

Chandra Pant polled 26,086 votes against Lunthi's 22,819, defeating her by a margin of 3,267 votes, Pithoragarh District Magistrate cum returning officer V K Jogdande said. Voting was held on November 25, with over 47 percent of the electorate exercising their franchise.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the victory was expected. "The seat was ours and we are happy to retain it. The margin is big. We thank people of the constituency for reposing their faith in us once again," he said.

Reacting to the win, and emotional Chandra Pant said, "It is the result of developmental works done by my late husband in the constituency, besides the relentless hard work of party workers." "I would try to meet the expectations of the voters who showered their love and affection on me," she added.

Chandra Pant's candidature from Pithoragarh in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand was seen by political experts here as the BJP's bid to garner sympathy votes in the wake of the sitting MLA's untimely demise. Prakash Pant was a prominent leader in Uttarakhand and had held the key Parliamentary Affairs and Finance portfolios in Trivendra Singh Rawat's cabinet.

Congress nominee Lunthi, who lost to Chandra, did not show any signs of disappointment, saying it was a learning experience for her. "I have learned a lot in this election as it was my first chance. The support of the voters and party workers which I got this time will be my source of inspiration in coming elections," she said.

The BJP had won the seat in the 2017 Assembly polls by 2,684 votes, with Prakash Pant defeating Congress's Mayukh Mahar. Mahar decided not to contest this time, after which the Congress fielded Lunthi from the seat. Both parties had thrown in all their might into the campaigning to shore up their chances.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Nainital MP and state BJP president Ajay Bhatt and Almora MP Ajay Tamta had campaigned for Chandra, while former chief minister Harish Rawat, Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh and a host of other leaders campaigned for Lunthi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Examining violations by Indiabulls Group, Centre tells Delhi HC

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs MCA told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that it was examining the violations pointed out in two inspection reports with regard to Indiabulls Venture Ltd IBVL and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd IBHFL. The ...

There are 11.56 lakh street venders in India: Govt

There are over 11.56 lakh street venders in the country, as identified by states and union territories so far, the government informed Lok Sabha on Thursday. In written response to a question, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Stre...

Sonia Gandhi writes to Uddhav, says country facing unprecedented threats from BJP

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance in Maharashtra has come together at a time when the country is facing unprecedented threats from BJP. In a letter addressed to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav...

UPDATE 1-Pakistan's top court strikes down three-year extension for army chief

Pakistans top court on Thursday gave the government six months to justify why it granted a controversial extension to the countrys army chief, in a rare case that pits the judiciary against the government and the military. The cabinet of pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019