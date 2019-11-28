International Development News
Mahua Moitra attacks BJP after TMC win in by-polls

After the success of her party in the three assembly by-elections in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said that the people have now realized the true nature of BJP.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 21:10 IST
TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After the success of her party in the three assembly by-elections in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said that the people have now realized the true nature of BJP. "The BJP is always confident of winning every election- be it Haryana or Maharashtra and now West Bengal by-polls. With the poor economic state of the country and BJP's dangerous Hindu-Muslim politics, people have now realized what BJP is all about," Moitra told ANI here.

Earlier today, the TMC won all three Assembly seats in West Bengal, where the by-poll had been held on November 25. The seats where the by-poll took place were Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur.

Bimalendu Sinha Roy of TMC defeated Jay Prakash Majumdar of the BJP by a margin of more than 23,000 votes on Karimpur seat, while Pradip Sarkar beat BJP's Prem Chandra Jha by close to 20,000 votes on Kharagpur Sadar seat. Tapan Deb Singha of the TMC won from Kaliaganj (SC) seat by beating Kamal Chandra Sarkar of the BJP by a margin of close to 2,000 votes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

