Bypoll win reflects people's trust in BJP: U'khand party chief

Uttarakhand BJP president Ajay Bhatt on Thursday said the Pithoragarh bypoll win was reflective of people's trust in the party.

By ensuring Chandra Pant's victory in Pithoragarh, people have reasserted their faith in the BJP. They have also put a seal of approval on the performance of the government headed by Trivendra Singh Rawat, said Bhatt, who is also an MP from Nainital.

BJP's Chandra Pant defeated Congress' Anju Lunthi by over 3,000 votes in the bypoll.

