Trump says US has resumed talks with Afghan Taliban

Bagram (Afghanistan), Nov 28 (AFP) US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the US had resumed talks with Taliban insurgents as he made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with US troops.

"The Taliban wants to make a deal and we're meeting with them and we're saying it has to be a cease fire and they didn't want to do a cease fire and now they do want to do a ceasefire," he told reporters. (AFP) RS RS

