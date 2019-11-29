International Development News
Development News Edition

Salute party workers who work tirelessly behind the scenes: Nadda

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 20:31 IST
BJP working president JP Nadda on Friday paid tributes to party workers who work tirelessly behind the scenes without coming into limelight. Speaking at an event organised by Mangalam Swaminathan Foundation, Nadda said that during his political journey he has seen many such partymen who work with full dedication for the party without seeking name and fame.

"I salute those workers who worked tirelessly behind the scenes for the party without coming into limelight," he said. Mangalam Swaminathan Foundation is named after the late wife of BJP's training cell in-charge R Balashankar also conferred awards in different categories including award for excellence in journalism, science reporting, art and culture, in field of social services and medical malpractices investigation.

Journalist Ranjana Narayan was given award for journalism while Kaunain Sheriff, a journalist from a national English daily, was awarded for exposing malpractice in medical filed. Awards were given to them and others by Nadda along with veteran BJP leader Murali Manohar Joshi.

