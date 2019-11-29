International Development News
Development News Edition

If BJP respects Gandhi, it should expel all who glorify Godse:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rpr
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 23:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 23:06 IST
If BJP respects Gandhi, it should expel all who glorify Godse:

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said that if the BJP really respects Mahatma Gandhi, it should expel from the party all those who glorify his assassin, Nathuram Godse. Members of the RSS and affiliated organisations are taught to admire Godse, he said, alleging that if one looks into the mind of prime minister Narendra Modi, one would find similar sentiments.

The Congress leader was commenting on a controversial statement made by BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur, about Godse in Parliament. "If they (BJP) are truly influenced by personality and ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and respect him, all those who glorify Godse and call him patriot should be immediately expelled from the party," Singh said, speaking to reporters at the Raipur airport.

"They (people from the Sangh parivar) have been told from the very beginning that Godse did a good thing by killing Gandhi. "You may say later that they have apologised, etc, but if you were to look into Modi's mind, you will find same situation (`swayam Modi ji ke jahan ko agar tatologe, unke yaha bhi yahi halat milenge')," he said.

When pointed out that the Shiv Sena, which had supported the BJP's demand of Bharat Ratna for Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, is now Congress's ruling alliance partner in Maharashtra, Singh said he respects Savarkar for his role in freedom struggle and his incarceration in Cellular Jail, but not his Hindutva ideology..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Building a better battery with machine learning and artificial intelligence

UK police say a number of people injured in London Bridge incident

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lesbian couple attacked on London bus over sexual orientation, judge rules

The actions of a 17-year-old boy in an attack on two lesbians in London was motivated by hostility towards their sexuality, a judge ruled on Friday.These two women were being pestered, harassed and intimidated because of who they were, dist...

ANMs protest in front of Odisha assembly

Demanding employment, scores of Auxiliary Nursing Midwiferies ANMs on Friday staged a protest in front of Odisha Assembly here. Gitanjali, one of the protestors, told ANI As many as 17,000 ANMs have been unemployed since 2006. No recruitmen...

Shah discusses citizenship bill with northeast leaders, civil society members

Members of political parties and civil society organisations from northeastern states met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The meetings will take place on two more days -- November 30 and De...

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Bottas reprimanded but sets the pace in Abu Dhabi

Valtteri Bottas led Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton in a practice one-two at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday before being reprimanded for a collision with Haas driver Romain Grosjean. The Finn, who was also fastest in the opening sessi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019