TN BJP leader praises Stalin, raises eyebrows

A senior BJP leader in Tamil Nadu on Sunday caused a flutter in political circles, saying a ripe time would come when DMK president M K Stalin would become chief minister of the state. B T Arasa Kumar, BJP State Vice-President was in Pudukottai district to attend the wedding ceremony of a DMK cadre presided by Stalin, where a host of party leaders from DMK and Congress were present.

In his brief speech at the function, which has gone viral in the social media, Kumar said after late AIADMK Supremo and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, it was a leader like Stalin that he would look upto. Kumar went on to say that if the DMK leader wanted to become Chief Minister it would have happened over night.

"He would have gone to Koovathur and have become Chief Minister in one night", he said in an apparent reference to private beach resort in Koovathur near Chennai, where over 100 AIADMK MLAs supporting then AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala were put up, ahead of a floor test in 2017. "Ripe time will come, things will take place automatically. Thalapathi (as Stalin is called by his followers) will ascend the (Chief Minister's) throne," he said.

Reacting to the remarks made by Kumar, a senior BJP leader said the BJP leadership was aware of his speech. "Party high command knows about it", the leader told PTI on condition of anonymity..

