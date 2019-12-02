Verbal duel in LS over Adhir's comments on Modi, Shah

A war of words broke out in Lok Sabha on Monday over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were "infiltrators". During the Question Hour, when Chowdhury rose to ask a supplementary related to the Steel Ministry, ruling alliance members tried to mock him by shouting the word "infiltrator" several times.

The Congress leader immediately tried to counter by saying: "Yes, I am an infiltrator, I am a 'deemak' (termite). Modi is an infiltrator. Amit Shah is an infiltrator. L K Advani is an infiltrator".

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shot back, saying Chowdhury's "design would be exposed soon". "Sab khulengi, aap ki paribhasha se desh nahi chalega (Everything will be exposed. The country will not run by your definitions," Pradhan said.

On Sunday, Chowdhury had termed Modi and Shah as "infiltrators" in Delhi. The Congress leader also said Modi and Shah are migrants since they have their homes in Gujarat but are now living in Delhi..

