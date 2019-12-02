BJP attacks C'garh govt in Assembly over illicit liquor sale

The opposition BJP on Monday demanded a discussion in the Chhattisgarh Assembly on irregularities in the sale of liquor. During Zero Hour, former chief minister Raman Singh, BJP legislative party leader Dharamlal Kaushik and others raised the issue and demanded a discussion on it by moving an adjournment motion notice.

The BJP claimed some brands were unavailable while others were being sold after collusion with manufacturers, and there were instances of people being forced to pay more than the prices laid down by the state government. Besides, sale of illicit liquor was causing revenue loss of Rs 200 crore to the state, they claimed.

The adjournment motion notice was rejected by the chair after which 10 BJP MLAs trooped into the Well of the House and were suspended, which was revoked later..

