Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's Narasimha Rao slams Congress over SPG cover issue

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday slammed the Congress for raking up the issue of SPG cover after it was withdrawn for party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and asserted that "Z plus security is enough for them to be protected from terrorists attack."

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 15:23 IST
BJP's Narasimha Rao slams Congress over SPG cover issue
BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao speaks to ANI in New Delhi [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday slammed the Congress for raking up the issue of SPG cover after it was withdrawn for party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and asserted that "Z plus security is enough for them to be protected from terrorists attack." "Their timings of the complaint are so perfect. They have raised this matter on the same day when the SPG (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the House," he said.

The BJP leader continued, "They do not have a threat from any terrorists. Their leaders speak on the same line as that of Pakistan. Their leaders also hugged the Army chief displaying a strong bond of friendship." He was also of the view that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be the only one who should be given SPG cover. "SPG is for Prime Minister's security, and it is supposed to be serving him only. He should be protected more than any other world leader..."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday move the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on November 27. It was passed with a voice vote, while Congress MPs had walked out of the House in protest.

A statement from the Home Ministry said, "The Bill says that family members of a former Prime Minister who reside with him at his allotted accommodation will get security cover of the SPG only for five years, from the date he/she ceases to hold the office of Prime Minister." Initiating the debate on the bill in Lok Sabha, Shah said that the SPG shall provide proximate security to the Prime Minister and his immediate family members residing with him at his official residence.

The Union Home Minister also rejected Congress allegations about "political vendetta" in the change in the security of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that changes had been made in the protection Act earlier keeping "one family in mind". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar army shelling kills woman, two infants in Rakhine - lawmaker

Shelling by Myanmars military killed a woman and two infants, and wounded six others in Rakhine State on Monday, according to residents and a lawmaker in the town of Mrauk U, where security forces are fighting against an ethnic militant gro...

UPDATE 1-Kremlin laughs off allegations of possible Russian UK election meddling

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it viewed suggestions from Western researchers that Russian hackers may have leaked British-U.S. trade documents before Britains election with irony, saying such allegations were often a ploy to deflect attention...

Maharana Mewar Public School Wins Best School Award Fifth Year in a Row

The esteemed award for the year 2019 was bestowed upon Maharana Mewar Public School in 15th World Education Summit held recently in MumbaiNew Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir For outstanding contribution in the education sector, Maharana Mewar...

Trump says Macron NATO criticism 'very nasty'

London, Dec 3 AFP US President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that his French counterpart Emmanuel Macrons criticism of NATO as brain dead was very insulting. NATO serves a great purpose, Trump said, at a joint press appearance with alliance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019