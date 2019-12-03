REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Turkey will oppose a NATO plan to defend Baltic countries unless the alliance backs it in recognizing a Kurdish militia as a terrorist group, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday ahead of an alliance summit in London.

NORTHKOREA-USA/ North Korea says up to U.S. to decide what 'Christmas gift' it wants: KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said on Tuesday the United States was trying to drag out denuclearization talks ahead of the U.S. presidential election next year and issued a veiled threat to Washington to soften its demands, state media reported. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ House panel impeachment report to be released Tuesday: Schiff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House Intelligence Committee report laying out the Democratic case for President Donald Trump’s impeachment will be publicly released on Tuesday, the panel’s chairman said in a television interview. NORTH-CAROLINA-GERRYMANDERING/

North Carolina panel of judges rule in favor of new congressional map (Reuters) - A panel of judges in North Carolina ruled on Monday that a new congressional map approved by lawmakers last month will be used for the state’s 2020 primaries, saying there was not enough time to determine whether it was a form of partisan gerrymandering.

BUSINESS CHINA-TRADE/

Trump: no deadline for China trade deal, might follow 2020 election LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had no deadline for reaching a trade agreement with China and it might be better to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020.

USA-TRADE-FRANCE-MINISTER/ France and EU ready to fight back over U.S. tariff threat, ministers say

PARIS (Reuters) - France and the European Union are ready to fight back over the latest U.S. tariff threats on French products, French government ministers said on Tuesday. ENTERTAINMENT

NUTELLA-BARILLA-BISCUITS/ Battle of the biscuits as Ferrero aims to take a bite out of Barilla

MILAN (Reuters) - In the red corner is Italy’s reigning cookie champion, Barilla’s Gocciola. Across the ring in the blue corner is the challenger, Ferrero’s Nutella Biscuit. Fight! USA-TIKTOK-LAWSUIT/

TikTok accused in California lawsuit of sending user data to China SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A California college student has accused popular video-sharing app TikTok in a class-action lawsuit of transferring private user data to servers in China, despite the company’s assurances that it does not store personal data there.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP/

NBA roundup: Bucks' win streak reaches 12 Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 29 points and 15 rebounds in 22 minutes Monday night as the host Milwaukee Bucks easily extended their winning streak to 12 games with a wire-to-wire, 132-88 rout of the New York Knicks.

OLYMPICS-SURFING-SLATER/ Will surfing's GOAT get an Olympic swan song?

When Kelly Slater, surfing’s greatest of all time, won his first Pipeline Master’s contest in 1992, John John Florence was a newborn in diapers playing in the Hawaiian sand. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-LEGAL

EXPLAINER-The strengths and weaknesses in the case against Trump This piece explains what Democrats have successfully proved in their impeachment investigation against Trump -- and what is more circumstantial than proven.

3 Dec 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON-STOLTENBERG (PIX) (TV)

NATO's Stoltenberg speaks at event at Methodist Central Hall NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg opens an event called NATO Engages at Methodist Central Hall ahead of a summit of the alliance's leaders.

3 Dec 11:30 ET, 16:30 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-DEFENSES

FACTBOX-'No quid pro quo': Trump's defenses in the impeachment investigation President Donald Trump has maintained throughout the impeachment inquiry that he did nothing improper in his dealings with Ukraine, even as witnesses have detailed efforts by his White House to get Ukraine to take actions that could help him politically. This factbox will detail Trump's positions on the main aspects of the investigation.

3 Dec 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT GLOBAL-DECADE/ (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE: Reuters pictures of the decade Reuters pictures of the decade.

3 Dec 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT NATO-SUMMIT/SYRIA (TV)

Turkey's Erdogan to meet EU leaders for Syria talks at NATO summit Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan will meet the leaders of Germany, France and Britain at a NATO summit for talks about Turkey's military operation in northeast Syria and plans to settle Syrian refugees, Turkish officials say.

3 Dec 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

'Missed moment': Opposition corruption scandal undermines Venezuela's Guaido Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's faltering efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro are facing a new challenge in the form of an influence-peddling scandal that has left disillusioned Venezuelans wondering if Guaido's moment has passed.

3 Dec 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITCS/OAS (PIX)

Interview with Peruvian OAS candidate Hugo de Zela We'll interview Peru's candidate for secretary general of the Organization of American States Hugo de Zela on what he hopes to change about the organization, especially in regard to its handling of the crisis in Venezuela.

3 Dec 19:00 ET IRELAND-POLITICS/

Confidence motion in minister to test shaky Irish government Irish Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy faces a no confidence motion, three days after defeats in four by elections further eroded the Fine Gael led minority government's grip on parliament. While it appear still unlikely despite the tight numbers, fellow ministers have warned a defeat could bring down the government, although it would not automatically trigger an election.

3 Dec 22:00 ET SOUTHKOREA-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

Senior Chinese diplomat set for first visit to S.Korea in 5 years amid missile defence row A high-ranking Chinese diplomat, State Councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi, is visiting Seoul this week for the first time in five years as the two countries seek to improve ties amid a spat over a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea. Wang is expected to meet with his counterpart Kang Kyung-wha and President Moon Jae-in during his two-day visit.

4 Dec NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON-JOHNSON-HANDSHAKE (PIX) (TV)

UK PM Boris Johnson handshake with NATO Leaders UK PM Boris Johnson handshake with NATO Leaders.

4 Dec NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON-SPOUSES (PIX) (TV)

NATO spouses and partners at sideline London event NATO spouses and partners at sideline London event

4 Dec NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON (PIX) (TV)

NATO Heads of State and Government meet in London NATO Heads of State and Government will meet in London, 3-4 December.

4 Dec NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON-SPEECHES (PIX) (TV)

NATO opening speeches at London summit NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and UK PM Boris Johnson opening speeches at London summit.

4 Dec NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON-ARRIVALS (PIX) (TV)

NATO leaders arrive for London summit NATO leaders arrive for London summit.

4 Dec COLOMBIA-STRIKE/ (TV)

Colombians join third major strike in three weeks A major Colombian union will hold the third major strike in as many weeks in the Andean country, amidst widespread discontent with the administration of President Ivan Duque.

4 Dec NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON-FAMILY-PHOTO (PIX) (TV)

NATO family photo at London summit NATO family photo at London summit.

4 Dec SERBIA-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Russia's Putin holds talks with Serbian counterpart Vucic Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic after he accused Moscow of spying.

4 Dec NATO-SUMMIT/LONDON-NEWSERS (PIX) (TV)

NATO leaders hold news conferences after summit NATO leaders hold news conferences after summit. These are expected to include NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, UK PM Boris Johnson, U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

4 Dec EU-CLIMATE/REPORT (TV)

EU environment agency releases landmark report on EU climate targets The European Union environment agency will release its major State and Outlook of the European Environment report, released every five years, Wednesday. The report tallies where the bloc stands in meeting targets on environmental matters, including biodiversity protection, climate change, and greenhouse gas emissions.

4 Dec 00:30 ET, 05:30 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday. 3 Dec 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

TRADE-MERCOSUR/ (PIX) (TV) South American Mercosur trade bloc presidential summit

The presidents of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay meet in Bento Gonzalves in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul for their semi-annual Mercosur summit that is expected to focus on Brazil's efforts to reduce the South American trade bloc's common external tariff. 4 Dec

GREECE-TREASURIES/ Greece sells 625 mln euros of 6-month T-bills

Greece sells 625 million euros of six-month treasury bills to refinance maturing debt. 4 Dec

SAUDI ARAMCO-IPO/INVESTORS (PIX) Saudi Aramco IPO's institutional book to close

Saudi Aramco's institutional book for its initial public offering (IPO) that could raise up to $25.6 billion will close on Dec 4, which is likely to be covered after the retail book was fully covered before. Key to find out would be names of any big investors such as Gulf sovereign wealth funds or Saudi tycoons. 4 Dec

AUTOS-FIATCHRYSLER/LABOR UAW leaders expected to recommend approval of Fiat Chrysler labor deal

United Auto Workers leaders from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's U.S. plants on Wednesday are expected to recommend approval of a tentative labor agreement that would allow the Italian-American automaker to avoid a strike as it works to merge with France's Groupe PSA. 4 Dec

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/GDP (PIX) Australia-GDP for Q3

ABS data on GDP likely to show another quarter of only modest growth with forecasts centering on a rise of 0.5%, matching the previous two quarters. That would still see annual growth tick up a little to 1.7%, from a decade low of 1.4%, though domestic demand will remain painfully weak given sluggish wage growth and stagnate household incomes. 4 Dec 00:30 ET, 05:30 GMT

CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI China (Mainland)-Services PMI

The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index (PMI) for November is due to be released, after it fell to an eight-month low in October. The non-manufacturing PMI released by the statistics bureau quickened in November after falling to the lowest growth since February 2016 the month before. 4 Dec 01:45 ET, 06:45 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC-2019/APPLE (PIX)

Apple Music releases its top streams and artists for 2019 Apple Music releases its top streams and artists for 2019.

3 Dec 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT FILM-THEGENTLEMEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Guy Ritchie's starry "The Gentlemen" premieres in London Guy Ritchie returns to his roots with "The Gentlemen", starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell and Michelle Dockery. The director and some of the stars of the film are expected on the red carpet in London for a special screening.

3 Dec 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT FILM-1917/PREMIERE (PIX) (TV)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sam Mendes attend royal premiere of 1917 World War I epic, 1917 has its world premiere in London with director Sam Mendes, actor Benedict Cumberbatch and fellow cast members in attendance.

4 Dec FASHION-CHANEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Chanel holds its Metiers D'Art fashion show in Paris Chanel holds a winter fashion show that features the craftsmanship of its Metiers d'Art or its artisans, including jewelers, feather makers, embroiderers, shoemaker and milliners and cashmere producers.

4 Dec CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

HUAWEI TECH-USA/MAO Hearing in case against Chinese professor accused of Huawei-related fraud

A hearing is scheduled in the U.S. criminal case against Bo Mao, a Chinese professor accused of obtaining technology from a Silicon Valley startup to benefit China's Huawei. The hearing will focus on possible conflicts of interest arising from Huawei paying Mao's legal fees. Before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn 3 Dec 19:30 ET

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS ASIA-STORM/PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Philippines tackles aftermath of typhoon Kammuri The Philippines deals with the aftermath of Kammuri, a typhoon that struck the country on Tuesday bringing heavy rains and disruption to air travel, work, schools, some Southeast Asian Games events.

4 Dec SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD (TV) Spain hosts UN Climate Change Conference (COP-25)

World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 U.N. climate change conference (COP25). The event, which was due to be held in Santiago, Chile in December, was relocated due to civil unrest in the country. 4 Dec

