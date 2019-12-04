Left Menu
Balanced, comprehensive judgment: Singhvi after SC grants bail to Chidambaram

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and said that it is a "balanced and comprehensive judgment".

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and said that it is a "balanced and comprehensive judgment". "It's a very balanced and comprehensive judgment. In particular, the triple test has been very strongly underlined which has been found in favour of the accused both by the High Court and the Supreme Court namely that he cannot be an absconder, he is not interfering with witnesses, he is cooperating etc... We welcome this judgment," Singhvi told media here.

The Congress also welcomed the judgment and tweeted, "Truth finally prevails. #SatyamevaJayate." The Supreme Court's bail conditions include the furnishing of bail bonds of Rs2 lakh with two sureties.

The top court observed that Chidambaram should not tamper with evidence and not influence the witnesse. He would not give any press interviews or make public statements in connection with the case. The Court said that Chidambaram cannot travel abroad without its permission.

On November 28, the top court had reserved the order on the petition filed by former finance minister Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. The High Court had, on November 15, dismissed his bail plea and observed that prima facie allegations against him were serious in nature and he played an "active and key role" in the offence.

Chidambaram sought bail in a case pertaining to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the finance minister. CBI had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. Later that year, the ED also lodged a money laundering case.

The Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later.He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

