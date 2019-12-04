Left Menu
Development News Edition

Following are the top Foreign stories at 2000 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:19 IST
Following are the top Foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN29 SUDAN-FIRE-2NDLD INDIANS

18 Indians among 23 killed in factory fire in Sudan Khartoum: At least 18 Indians were among 23 people killed and over 130 injured in a horrific LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan, the Indian mission said here on Wednesday.

FGN28 US-LD HARRIS

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris ends 2020 US presidential race Washington: Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris has abruptly dropped out of the 2020 US Democratic presidential race, saying she does not have the financial resources to continue her campaign. By Lalit K Jha

FGN26 PAK-LD SHARIF

Pak Govt writes to UK; seeks return of Sharif after treatment Islamabad: Pakistan government has written to the British authorities, seeking return of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after his medical treatment in the UK, according to a media report.

FGN25 US-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-LD REPORT Prez Trump abused power to benefit his re-election in 2020: House intel panel report on impeachment

Washington: President Donald Trump abused powers of his office and endangered US national security by soliciting the interference of a foreign government to benefit his re-election in 2020, the Opposition Democrats have alleged and said there was "overwhelming evidence" to impeach him. By Lalit K Jha

FGN23 UK-LD NIRAVMODI UK court further remands Nirav Modi to appear on Jan 2, 2020

London: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was further remanded in custody at a hearing on Wednesday and asked to appear via videolink on January 2. By Aditi Khanna

PTI AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Have ended organised crime in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that organised crime has been finished in the state. Earlier goons used to harass industrialists and businessmen in Uttar Pradesh and riots were frequent. Goons and mafia used t...

West Bengal BJP asks party leaders to campaign on CAB

Battered by the partys dismal performance in the recent by-polls, the West Bengal BJP unit on Wednesday asked its district units to start door-to-door campaign on Citizenship Amendment Bill, which aims at providing citizenship to non-Muslim...

Motorola One Hyper with near bezel-less display, 32-megapixel pop-up front camera launched

Lenovo-owned Motorola introduced a new mid-range smartphone, the One Hyper, with a 6.5-inch near bezel-less display and 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.It further features a 64-megapixel rear camera with Night Vision mode and Quad Pixel t...

ISRO's PSLV to launch RISAT-2BR1 on Dec 11

ISRO Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV will launch RISAT-2BR1 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SDSC in Sriharikota on December 11. PSLV-C48, which is the 50th mission of PSLV, will launch RISAT-2BR1 from the First Launch Pad FLP of Satish ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019