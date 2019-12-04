Following are the top Foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN29 SUDAN-FIRE-2NDLD INDIANS

18 Indians among 23 killed in factory fire in Sudan Khartoum: At least 18 Indians were among 23 people killed and over 130 injured in a horrific LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan, the Indian mission said here on Wednesday.

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris ends 2020 US presidential race Washington: Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris has abruptly dropped out of the 2020 US Democratic presidential race, saying she does not have the financial resources to continue her campaign. By Lalit K Jha

Pak Govt writes to UK; seeks return of Sharif after treatment Islamabad: Pakistan government has written to the British authorities, seeking return of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after his medical treatment in the UK, according to a media report.

FGN25 US-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-LD REPORT Prez Trump abused power to benefit his re-election in 2020: House intel panel report on impeachment

Washington: President Donald Trump abused powers of his office and endangered US national security by soliciting the interference of a foreign government to benefit his re-election in 2020, the Opposition Democrats have alleged and said there was "overwhelming evidence" to impeach him. By Lalit K Jha

London: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was further remanded in custody at a hearing on Wednesday and asked to appear via videolink on January 2. By Aditi Khanna

