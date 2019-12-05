Left Menu
Development News Edition

Days after praising Stalin, BJP leader Arasa Kumar joins DMK

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:48 IST
Days after praising Stalin, BJP leader Arasa Kumar joins DMK

BJP Tamil Nadu unit vice-president B T Arasa Kumar who created ripples in the Saffronparty by praising DMK chief M K Stalin days ago joined theDravidian party here on Thursday

Arasa Kumar joined the DMK in the presence of Stalinat the party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam.' In his speech at a function on Sunday, Kumar had said"ripe time will come and things will take place automatically

Thalapathi (as Stalin is called by his followers) will ascendthe (Chief Minister's) throne." The BJP had termed his praise an act of indisciplineand wanted its top leadership to take action against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-EU agrees tough line on digital currencies like Facebook's Libra

Private digital currencies like Facebooks Libra should not be allowed in the European Union until the risks they could pose are clearly addressed, EU finance ministers agreed on Thursday.The move confirms the blocs tough line on Libra, whic...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. South Korean actor found dead in latest K-pop tragedySouth Korean actor Cha In-ha was found dead in his home, police said on Wednesday, the countrys third young celebrity to die over the...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. With memories of Rwanda The Gambian minister taking on Suu KyiThe genocide case brought against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice ICJ - the first of its kind initiated since t...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Santa Claus dives into hot climate issue in Paris aquariumIn a change of scene, Santa Claus is donning flippers and a diving mask along with his traditional red-and-white outfit to scuba div...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019