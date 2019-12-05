Days after praising Stalin, BJP leader Arasa Kumar joins DMK

BJP Tamil Nadu unit vice-president B T Arasa Kumar who created ripples in the Saffronparty by praising DMK chief M K Stalin days ago joined theDravidian party here on Thursday

Arasa Kumar joined the DMK in the presence of Stalinat the party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam.' In his speech at a function on Sunday, Kumar had said"ripe time will come and things will take place automatically

Thalapathi (as Stalin is called by his followers) will ascendthe (Chief Minister's) throne." The BJP had termed his praise an act of indisciplineand wanted its top leadership to take action against him.

