Goa BJP to get new chief by Dec 20

  • Panaji
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:00 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:00 IST
The Goa unit of the BJP will get a new chief by December 20, a senior party functionary said here on Friday. Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar has been heading the party in the coastal state since 2016.

BJP's Goa unit general secretary Sadanand Tanavade said elections for the booth-level presidents of the party are currently on and presidents of North and South districts would be elected by December 15. "The new state unit president of Goa would be in place by December 20," he said.

However, Tanavade refused to disclose the names of the leaders who are in race for the post. Party sources claimed that Tanavade himself is in the race along with former MLA Damodar Naik, former Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar and former Goa Assembly Speaker Rajendra Arlekar..

