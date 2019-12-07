Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Abki baar 3 paar' would be BJP's slogan for Delhi assembly polls: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 18:40 IST
'Abki baar 3 paar' would be BJP's slogan for Delhi assembly polls: Kejriwal

"Abki baar 3 paar" would be the slogan of the BJP for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, taking a dig at the saffron party which had won just three seats in the 2015 polls. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here, Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party's slogan would be "abki baar 67 paar" (this time we will cross 67 seats) in the assembly polls due early next year.

When asked whether he considers Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari a competitor in the elections, the chief minister praised him for his singing. "Have you heard him singing 'Rinkiya ke papa'," Kejriwal quipped.

He said Delhiites talk so much about the work done by the AAP government that party leaders do not even have to give speeches in elections. The chief minister said the political discourse has changed in the national capital.

"After five years of being in power, our critics have started loving us. We will win more hearts in the next two months (till elections)," he said. Assembly elections are due early next year and the new government in Delhi will have to be installed by February 22, 2020.

Kejriwal said his next target would be cleaning the Yamuna, improving transport infrastructure, providing clean water in every household round-the-clock and maintain city's roads as per European standards. He said people in Delhi have been getting 24-hour electricity supply, leading to reduction in pollution levels in the city as use of generators has gone down significantly.

Talking about air pollution at the summit, Kejriwal said, "In the last five years, two things have happened - traffic and industrial activities have increased. But in the last five years, pollution in Delhi has gone down. There can be a debate on how much, but it has gone down." According to the chief minister, the air quality in the national capital plummeted after farmers started burning more stubble in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

"We are helpless in front of this," Kejriwal said. He said according to a recent CAG report tabled in the assembly, the Delhi government had maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years and asserted that it was because of an "honest government" in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Lebanon appeals to more states for help with imports

Lebanon appealed to more friendly states on Saturday to help it import essential goods as it wrestles with an acute economic crisis and hard currency shortages, the office of caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said.Hariri wrote to the ...

Iranian and American freed in apparent prisoner swap

Tehran, Dec 7 AFP An Iranian held in the US and an American held in Iran have been freed, the two sides said Saturday, in an apparent prisoner swap at a time of heightened tensions. Tehran announced the release of Iranian scientist Massoud ...

Drone hits Iraq cleric's home as tensions rise after Baghdad attack

An armed drone targeted the home of Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr on Saturday, hours after his supporters deployed in Baghdad in response to an attack that left 17 protesters dead. The developments marked a worrying turn for the anti-government...

Bihar teacher abducts, rapes minor in Supaul

A teacher allegedly abducted a minor student when she was waiting for her father, took her to a secluded place and raped her, police said on Saturday. According to a complaint filed on Friday, the victim said she was waiting for his father ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019