Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP to form govt in J'khand with absolute majority: Rudy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 11:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 11:53 IST
BJP to form govt in J'khand with absolute majority: Rudy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the BJP would win an absolute majority in Jharkhand, the party's national spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said people would cast votes in favour of "good governance and political stability". He insisted that the double-engine government of the BJP at the Centre and the state would ensure all-round development of Jharkhand, a state which had witnessed political instability in its formative years.

"The BJP has a long-term vision for the development of the state. If the governments at the Centre and the state are the same then development becomes easier," Rudy told reporters here on Saturday. Listing the achievements of the Raghubar-Das government, he said the saffron party has worked for tribal welfare, infrastructure development and agricultural growth over the past five years.

"I, too, had voted in favour of Jharkhand's statehood when the proposal was placed (in Parliament). But the irony was that after its creation, there was no political stability for several years. "The state saw a person without any ideology or party becoming the chief minister," Rudy said, referring to former Independent MLA Madhu Koda's tenure from 2006 to 2008.

The BJP, however, has given a stable government to Jharkhand over the last five years, the BJP MP said. "This time, too, people will vote for stability and good governance. The BJP will form a government in Jharkhand with absolute majority," he stated.

The senior BJP leader also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always taken a "keen interest" in the development of the tribal state. "The decisions taken by Modi and his government has always has had a positive effect on the states and the country as a whole - be it abrogation of Article 370 or ban on instant triple talaq," he claimed.

Taking a dig at the opposition alliance of the JMM, the Congress and the RJD, Rudy said, "Parties functioning around their families can never work for the state's growth." He claimed that Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who was in the fray on Saturday, during the second of the five-phase assembly elections, would win with a comfortable margin from Jamshedpur (East). "Unlike other political parties, the BJP runs on principals and policies," he added.

A five-phase election to the 81 Assembly constituencies began in Jharkhand on November 30. Voting will conclude on December 20 and counting will be held three days later, on December 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

17-yr-old burnt to death over dowry demand, two arrested

A 17-year old girl was allegedly set on fire and killed by her fianc and his mother in South Tripura district, after her parents failed to cough up a dowry of Rs 50,000, a police officer said on Sunday. The teenager, who suffered 90 percent...

Delhi fire: Factory's owner absconding, FIR filed against him

Delhi Police on Sunday said the owner of the factory in Anaj Mandi, where a blaze killed 43 people, is currently absconding and an FIR has been registered against him. Rehan, the owner of the building against whom a case has been registered...

Gunman at US military base showed mass shooting videos at party: report

Miami, Dec 8 AFP The Saudi military student who carried out a deadly shooting spree at a US naval base showed videos of mass shootings at a dinner party the night before the attack, US media has reported. The shooting Friday in a classroom ...

Jayapal ignores community voice; introduces resolution on Kashmir

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal ignored the voices of the diaspora from across the country as she went ahead with her pre-announced plans to introduce a resolution on Kashmir in the House of Representatives, agitated community...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019