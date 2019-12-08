Left Menu
BJP's Vijender Gupta expresses sorrow over Delhi fire incident, claims incident occurred due to short circuit

Leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta on Saturday expressed sorrow over the death of 43 people, who lost their lives in a major fire at a factory in Anaj Mandi and informed media that the incident took place due to the short circuit in the building.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 08-12-2019 12:00 IST
  Created: 08-12-2019 12:00 IST
BJP leader Vijender Gupta [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta on Saturday expressed sorrow over the death of 43 people, who lost their lives in a major fire at a factory in Anaj Mandi and informed media that the incident took place due to the short circuit in the building. "There was a short circuit on the second floor on which 60-70 people were there. This is a very painful incident. A total of two buildings have been affected. The victims are all workers," he said while speaking to ANI.

At least 43 people died after a fire broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning. Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours of Sunday. 34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital, 9 by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

