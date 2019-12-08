Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Hong Kong gears up for mass rally as government appeals for calm

Hong Kong was gearing up for a mass rally on Sunday that is expected to gauge support for pro-democracy demonstrations in the Chinese-ruled city as the government appealed to people to express their views peacefully. Police gave the green light to Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) - organizer of largely peaceful million-strong marches in June - to hold the rally, the first time the group has been granted permission for a protest since Aug. 18. Myanmar leader Suu Kyi departs for genocide hearings amid fanfare at home

Myanmar leader and Nobel peace prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi departed on Sunday for the U.N.’s top court in The Hague to defend the country against charges of genocide of its Rohingya Muslim minority. Suu Kyi was pictured smiling as she walked through the airport in the nation’s capital, Naypyitaw, flanked by officials, a day after thousands rallied in the city to support her and a prayer ceremony was held in her name. Johnson pledges transformative Brexit as nerves are rattled by UK polls

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was nervous about his narrowing lead in opinion polls ahead of Thursday's election but pledged to deliver a "transformative" Brexit that will allow lower immigration. The Dec. 12 election will decide the fate of Brexit and the world's fifth-largest economy with a stark choice between Johnson's pro-market Conservatives and the socialist-led opposition Labour Party. North Korea carries out 'very important' test at once-dismantled launch site: KCNA

North Korea has carried out a "very important" test at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media KCNA reported on Sunday, a rocket testing ground that U.S. officials once said Pyongyang had promised to close. The reported test comes as a year-end deadline North Korea has imposed nears, warning it could take a "new path" amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States. Malaysia's ruling party makes fresh push for Anwar to take over as PM

Leaders of Malaysia's ruling party on Sunday renewed a push for Anwar Ibrahim to lead the country, as Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad dithers on the timing of the planned power transition he had promised to his former rival-turned-ally. Mahathir, elected to power in May 2018, had promised to hand over the reins to Anwar, 72, soon after laying the groundwork for a new administration. United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation

The United States and Iran each freed a prisoner on Saturday in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes whose ties have worsened since President Donald Trump took office. Iran released Xiyue Wang, a U.S. citizen who had been held for three years on spying charges, while the United States freed Iranian Massoud Soleimani. He had been facing charges of violating U.S. sanctions against Tehran. Thailand delays deporting family of Rakhine insurgent leader

Thailand will delay the deportation of the wife and children of the top commander of the Arakan Army insurgent group that is fighting Myanmar's army while authorities carry out a full investigation, Thai officials said on Sunday. Hnin Zar Phyu, 38, the wife of Major General Tun Myat Naing, 41, their 11-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son were arrested in northern Thailand last Wednesday and charged with illegal entry after Myanmar revoked their passports. French government says it is determined on pension reform as strikes continue

The French government said it would see through planned pension reforms but said the new system that has sparked nationwide strikes would be introduced gradually and public concerns would be addressed. Transport systems were paralyzed for a fourth day on Sunday as unions at state railway SNCF and Paris public transport system RATP extended their strike against the changes. Four dead after rock collapse at South African gold mine

Four mineworkers were killed and one was seriously injured after a rock fall at a South African gold mine on Friday trapped five workers underground, the company and a mining union said on Sunday. The collapse at the Village Main Reef's Tau Lekoa gold mine in North West province followed at least one earth tremor. Fire at New Delhi factory kills 43

At least forty-three people were killed in India's capital New Delhi on Sunday when a fire swept through a six-storey factory where laborers were sleeping, government officials said. The factory was making handbags and lots of raw material was stored inside the building due to which the fire spread quickly, local media reported. However, no details were immediately available on the cause of the fire.

