HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

DEL73 DL-LDALL FIRE 43 killed in second deadliest fire incident in Delhi, building had illegal manufacturing units

New Delhi: At least 43 people were killed when a massive fire ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area on Sunday morning, in the second deadliest blaze in the national capital.

CAL10 BH-RAPE-LD LAW MINISTER Rape, POCSO case probes should be completed in 2 months: Prasad to write to CMs, CJs

Patna: Urging for quick disposal of rape cases, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said he would write to all chief ministers and chief justices of the high courts to complete investigation in cases of rape and those registered under the POCSO Act in two months.

DEL80 CITIZENSHIP BILL-CONG Cong to strongly oppose CAB in Parl, says it's against country's secular ethos

New Delhi: The Congress will strongly oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament as it is against the country's Constitution and its secular ethos, the party's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Sunday.

NATION

DEL76 PM-LD WOMEN PM stresses on role of effective policing in ensuring that women feel safe, secure New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed on the role of effective policing in ensuring that women feel safe and secure.

DEL75 LD COLD

North India continues experiencing winter chills, Dal lake in Srinagar freezes partially New Delhi: The cold wave conditions continued unabated in large parts of north India on Sunday, with Drass in Ladakh reeling at minus 26 degrees Celsius, and Srinagar witnessing its coldest night of the season at minus 4 degrees Celsius, resulting in partial freezing of the Dal Lake.

BOM12 MH-BJP-BMC POLLS

BJP to go solo in 2022 Mumbai civic body polls against Sena Mumbai: Days after the Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP, the latter on Sunday decided to contest the 2022 Mumbai civic body elections on its own.

DEL74 DL-WEATHER Delhi-NCR's air quality likely to remain in 'very poor' category on Monday

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 8.7 degrees Celsius and a thin layer of smog affecting visibility.

DEL46 UP-UNNAO-2NDLD LAST RITES Unnao rape victim laid to rest amid tight security arrangements

Unnao: The last rites of the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who succumbed to her burn injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, were performed at her native village here on Sunday amidst tight security arrangements.

MDS2 KA-BYPOLLS-COUNTING Counting of votes in crucial Karna assembly bypolls on Monday

Bengaluru: The future of the four-month-old B S Yedyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka will be clear on Monday when the counting of votes in the crucial byelections to 15 assembly constituencies is taken up.

LEGAL

LGC2 WB-COURT-LABHPUR Labhpur triple murder: Mukul Roy becomes accused, TMC MLA's name returns in charge sheet

Suri (WB): The police has submitted a supplementary charge sheet in a Birbhum district court in the politically significant Labhpur triple murder case of 2010, including the names of BJP leader Mukul Roy and TMC MLA Manirul Islam, among others as accused.

LGC1 JH-COURT-RAPE Court sentences man to 10-years in jail for raping girl

Ramgarh (Jharkhand): A local court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to 10-years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl in Ramgarh district two years ago.

FOREIGN

FGN11 US-LAWMAKER-2NDLD KASHMIR Indian-American lawmaker introduces Congressional resolution on Kashmir

Washington: Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has introduced a Congressional resolution urging India to lift the restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir as swiftly as possible and preserve religious freedom for all residents. By Lalit K Jha

FGN8 UK-ELECTIONS-INDIANS UK General Election to throw up good result for Indian-origin candidates

London: With just days to go before the UK General Election on Thursday, the new Parliament set to be voted in is expected to be the most diverse in Britain's history based on projections and what experts believe has been a late surge in diversity from the country's main political parties. By Aditi Khanna

FGN15 PAK-IMRAN-SAARC Pakistan believes in effective, result-oriented regional cooperation: PM Imran

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan believes the effective and result-oriented regional cooperation can only be achieved by adhering to the cardinal principles of sovereign equality and mutual respect as enshrined in the SAARC Charter. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN18 UK-JOHNSON-INDIA UK PM Johnson visits Hindu temple, vows to partner with PM Modi to build new India

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a pledge to partner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his mission to build a new India, as he and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds visited a famous Hindu temple here to woo Indian diaspora votes ahead of Thursday's General Election. By Aditi Khanna

FGN24 UK-ATTACK-GRAFFITI Graffiti supporting London Bridge terrorist appears near his UK home London: Graffiti supporting the UK-born Pakistani-origin man behind the London Bridge terrorist attack last month has been discovered in his home city of Stoke-on-Trent in central England, according to a media report. By Aditi Khanna PTI RHL

