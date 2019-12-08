Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress looted country, Modi brought development: Irani

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhanwar
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 22:11 IST
Congress looted country, Modi brought development: Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday accused the Congress of looting the nation during its regimes and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushered in several developmental works. The BJP reiterates its pledge to serve the poor of the country, she said while addressing an election meeting here.

"Narendra Modi ji was born in a poor family. But with your blessings, he became the pradhan sevak and initiated several developmental works," the Union minister for women and child development said. Without taking names, Irani said 'big leaders' go to the homes of the poor during elections for photo op.

"But Modi ji knows how women had been suffering from smoke in kitchens. They could not afford an LPG connection. Modi ji introduced the 'Ujjwala Yojana' and now the poor families have started getting free LPG connections," she said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress only indulged in looting the country. The BJP has fielded Laxman Prasad Singh from Dhanwar assembly seat, which goes to polls on December 12 during the third phase of the five-phase Jharkhand elections.

The elections will conclude on December 20 and counting will take place on December 23..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Lucknow: Girl alleges rape, consumes poison

A teenage girl consumed poison after allegedly being raped in Kakauli village in Madiyaon area here, police said on Sunday. The girl was rushed to the trauma centre and her condition is stated to be out of danger.According to the police, a ...

Man, his mother arrested for setting minor girl ablaze in Agartala

A minor girl was allegedly set ablaze by her fiance and his mother here on Sunday. The girl who was set to get married today succumbed to burn injuries at the Santirbazar District Hospital.The man, Ajay Rudra Pal, and his mother have been a...

Bengaluru sees protest against NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill

Activists, retired teachers and others protested against the National Register of Citizens NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Bill here on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, an activist Sudha said This protest is against the Citizenship Amendment Bill...

Will commit suicide: Muzaffarnagar rape, acid attack survivor demands justice

A woman, who accused four men of attacking her with acid, on Sunday threatened to end her life if justice is not served. The 35-year-old woman alleged that four men namely Aarif, Shahnawaz, Sharif and one more person entered her home in Sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019