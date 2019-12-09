Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka by-polls: BS Yediyurappa celebrates with son as trends show BJP leading on 12 seats

With the trends indicating a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 12 seats, the mood is upbeat in the BJP camp with party workers and leaders celebrating at the state office.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 12:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 12:12 IST
K'taka by-polls: BS Yediyurappa celebrates with son as trends show BJP leading on 12 seats
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa with his son BY Vijayendra in Bengaluru on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With the trends indicating a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 12 seats, the mood is upbeat in the BJP camp with party workers and leaders celebrating at the state office. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa celebrated the early leads with his son BY Vijayendra who sought his father's blessings and greeted him with sweets.

The BJP candidates are leading from the Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, K.R.Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Krishnarajapete and the Mahalakshmi Layout seats. Two Congress candidates, on the other hand, are leading on the Hunasuru and Shivajinagar constituencies while an independent candidate, Sharath Kumar Bachegowda is also leading from the Hosakote seat in the initial phases of the counting.

K Gopalaiah, the BJP candidate from the Mahalakshmi Layout has the biggest margin of 32 thousand votes against Congress' M Shivaraja. On the other hand, Congress' HP Manjunath is also leading by a margin of 33 thousand votes against BJP's H Vishwanath from the Hunasuru seat.

The result will not just decide the fate of BJP government in the state but also of those thirteen rebel MLAs who had sought the re-election following their resignation from erstwhile Congress-JD(S) coalition. Earlier Yediyurappa had confidently said that BJP will win at least 13 seats and the government will be "safeguarded".

The elections were held for 15 Assembly seats which were left vacant after the legislators resigned in July, triggering the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition and paving the way for the BJP to come to power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Peaceful Hong Kong march marred by fire outside court, police say

Hong Kong protesters set a fire outside court buildings, threw petrol bombs and spray-painted graffiti on government buildings, marring what was otherwise a generally peaceful march at the weekend, police said on Monday. The comments came a...

Vistara signs codeshare agreement with Lufthansa

Vistara has entered into a codeshare pact with German airline Lufthansa, the sixth such agreement with an international airline as the domestic full-service carrier seeks to expand its overseas network. As part of the agreement, Lufthansa w...

Primary schools shut, flight operations disrupted as heavy fog blankets Kashmir

Authorities in Kashmir closed primary schools on Monday due to adverse weather conditions as heavy fog engulfed most parts of the valley, also affecting flight operations at the Srinagar airport, officials said. Divisional Commissioner, Kas...

Recent cut in corporate tax rate was done to boost investments: CEA

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian on Monday said private investment is key to economic growth and the recent cut in corporate tax rate was done to boost investments. Private investment is the driver of economic growth. Steps that we are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019