Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP bags 4 seats in Karna bypolls;on course to retain majority

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 13:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 13:05 IST
BJP bags 4 seats in Karna bypolls;on course to retain majority

The ruling BJP on Monday bagged four seats and was leading in eight others as the B S Yediyurappa-led government appeared on course to sweep the bypolls in 15 constituencies and retain a majority. The opposition Congress and JDS faced a huge setback.

The Congress, which had won 12 of those 15 seats in the previous election, was leading only in two segments -- Hunsur and Shivajinagar. The JDS, headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, which held the remaining three seats, was trailing in all the 12 segments where it fielded candidates.

Independent candidate Sharath Bachegowda from Hoskote was marching ahead towards victory. "We have done very badly", a shocked veteran Congress leader, who did not wished to be named, said on the results of the December five byelections.

The BJP needs to win at least six seats to remain in majority in the House. BJP candidate Arabail Shivaram Hebbar defeated Bhimanna Naik (Congress) by over 31,400 votes in Yellapur.

Scripting history by recording the first ever win for the BJP in the Vokkaliga bastion of Mandya district, its candidate Narayana Gowda defeated B L Devaraj of JDS by over 9,700 votes. BJP candidates in Hirekerur and Kagwad- B C Patil and Shrimant Patil won by margins of 29,194 and 16,202 votes respectively.

BJP candidates who are leading are-, Anand Singh (Vijayanagara), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura), Mahesh Kumthalli (Athani), Arun Kumar Guttur (Ranebennur), Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout), S T Somashekar (Yeshwanthpura) and Byrathi Basavaraj (K R Puram). Congress nominees H P Manjunath (Hunsur) and Rizwan Arshad (Shivajinagar) were leading in their respective constituencies.

The bypolls were held to fill vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to collapse of the 14-month-old H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power. The BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in majority in the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar, where byelections are yet to be declared owing to election-related petitions pending in court..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Quake in Florence area disrupts Italy's national train network

An earthquake hit north of Florence on Monday morning and led to trains across the country being canceled or severely delayed, including those on the national high-speed line. The tremor hit Italys central Apennine mountains at 3.30 a.m. 02...

Habasit Acquires Namil Belt Industrial Co., Ltd. (NBI) and Korea Belt Services (KBS) in South Korea

Habasit has incorporated our long-standing distribution partners in South Korea as a new Affiliated Company of the Habasit Group. Namil Belt Industrial Co., Ltd. was established in 1978 and has a strong reputation in the Korean market buil...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. With ninth straight loss, Knicks continue grim path forwardWith the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree lit and the Radio City Rockettes kicking into high gear, a grimmer December tradition...

JNU students gather at campus for march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Jawaharlal Nehru University students on Monday gathered at the campus to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding an appointment with the President, who is also the visitor of the varsity, to seek his intervention in the hostel fee hike is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019