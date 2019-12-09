Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citizenship Bill insult to country: Akhilesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 15:21 IST
Citizenship Bill insult to country: Akhilesh

Accusing the BJP of dividing society, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Monday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was an insult to country and its constitution. "I had earlier said that their (BJP's) politics is diverting attention and dividing society. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is an insult to India and the Constitution," Yadav said in a tweet.

The former UP chief minister also alleged that the ruling BJP had failed to fulfil its poll promises. "The income of the farmers has not doubled. The Ganga has not been cleaned. Black money has not come back. There are no jobs. Daughters could not be saved nor there is any development," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Citizenship Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to the non-Muslims refugees escaping religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Projects Commences Tunnelling Work on Pune Metro

MUMBAI, Dec. 9, 2019 PRNewswire -- TATA Projects Limited, one of Indias fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, announced that the company has recently commenced work on the Pune Metro Underground line. The work commenc...

Sushmita Sen returns to films for 'second innings'

Actor Sushmita Sen on Monday announced her return to the movies after a 10-year hiatus. The former Miss Universe took to Instagram to share the news and dedicated her much-awaited comeback to her fans.I have always been in awe of love that ...

MoS for External Affairs Muraleedharan meets IFS trainees, says 'they have interesting career ahead'

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met the Indian Foreign Service IFS trainee officers of 2019 batch here on Monday and congratulated them for their achievement. Happy to meet the Foreign Service Officer Trainees of 2019...

Bongisizwe Mpondo appointed as Prasa administrator

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has dissolved the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa Prasa interim board and placed the entity under administration with immediate effect. Bongisizwe Mpondo has been appointed as the administrator of Pra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019