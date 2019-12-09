Corrupt nexus between power companies and BJP, Congress responsible for regular power cuts: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday claimed that poor power infrastructure and regular power cuts in the BJP and Congress-ruled states was due to a corrupt nexus between power companies and political parties. "Before Arvind Kejriwal took over as the chief minister of Delhi, there used to be a corrupt nexus between the political leadership of Delhi and the power discoms," senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

"Intentionally, heavy losses in the transmission and distribution of electricity were shown in the documents to push for an increase in power tariffs," he said. Citing the data published on the Central government's UDAY scheme website, Singh attacked the BJP and Congress governments of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh by pointing to the Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses in the states accounting to 23 per cent, 34 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)