BJP seeks extension of Maha session period by one week

The BJP on Tuesday demanded extension of the sitting period of upcoming winter session of the Maharashtra legislature by one week so that more number of MLAs can raise issues pertaining to their constituencies. The session is scheduled to be held between December 16 and December 21 in Nagpur.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar told reporters in evening that the Opposition party made the demand for extension of the legislature sitting in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting. "Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and I raised the issue in the meeting and demanded that the session period be extended by one more week," he said.

Shelar said more number of MLAs will be able to raise issues concerning their constituencies if the sitting is held for the total period of two weeks..

