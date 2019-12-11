Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate leader McConnell raises possibility of quick impeachment trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 05:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 04:15 IST
U.S. Senate leader McConnell raises possibility of quick impeachment trial
Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell raised the prospect on Tuesday of a short Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump in which no witnesses would be called.

The scenario of a truncated trial would put McConnell, the top Senate Republican, at odds with Trump, also a Republican, who has been calling for a full trial with witnesses, including former Vice President Joe Biden, on the Senate floor. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote to impeach Trump next week after unveiling formal charges against him on Tuesday.

The charges accuse Trump of "betraying" the country by abusing power in an effort to pressure Ukraine to probe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, and then obstructing Congress' investigation into the scandal. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has made the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry a rallying cry for his supporters as he attempts to win re-election next November.

McConnell stressed in remarks to reporters that no decisions had been made on how a trial would proceed if the House approves articles of impeachment against Trump. McConnell said any trial would begin with House Democrats making their case for finding Trump guilty on the two articles followed by White House lawyers arguing for an acquittal.

At that point, McConnell said, the Senate "could go down the path of calling witnesses and basically having another trial." Or, he said, 51 senators could come together, which would be a majority of the 100 senators, and decide "that they've heard enough and they believe they know what would happen and could move to vote on the two articles of impeachment sent over to us by the House."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has said he hopes for a "full" and "open" trial that is not cut short. There are 53 Republican senators, 45 Democrats and two independents who regularly align with Democrats. Two-thirds of the Senate, or at least 67 if all 100 are present, are needed to find a president guilty of impeachment charges and remove him from the White House.

No Senate Republicans have indicated so far they are considering such a move. 'NEED FULL TRIAL'

While Trump has repeatedly called the House Democrats' impeachment investigation a "witch hunt," he also has called for a trial with witnesses testifying. In a tweet on Dec. 5, he wrote: "We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify." He was referring to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Biden, his son Hunter and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, all Democrats.

Last week, Trump dispatched his top White House lawyers to attend a lunch with Senate Republicans to discuss the possible impeachment trial. White House legislative liaison Eric Ueland told reporters after that meeting that in order for Trump to make an effective case to the Senate, "We need both a full trial and the opportunity to call witnesses," pointing to the Senate chamber.

A long Senate trial could delay the chamber's approval of a U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement known as USMCA, which would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, and detract from Republican senators' campaign message of a strong U.S. economy as some of them seek re-election next year. During Democratic President Bill Clinton's 1999 impeachment trial, no witnesses testified on the Senate floor. Instead, videotaped depositions were done with just a few witnesses, which senators could screen privately. Clinton was acquitted in the Senate on charges arising from his sexual relationship with a White House intern.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Huawei's CFO wins Canada court fight to see more documents related to her arrest

Lawyers for Huaweis chief financial officer have won a court battle after a judge asked Canadas attorney general to hand over more evidence and documents relating to the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, according to a court ruling released on Tuesda...

Trump warned Russia not to interfere in U.S. elections -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday, warned Russia not to interfere in U.S. elections, the White House said.Trump also urged Russia to resolve its conflict with Ukraine, and he em...

UPDATE 1-UK's Johnson on track to win modest majority - YouGov

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on course to win a majority of 28 in parliament at Thursdays election, according to a closely watched model from pollsters YouGov, down sharply from a forecast of 68 last month. Johnsons Conservative ...

UPDATE 1-Multiple people dead, including a police officer, in Jersey City shooting

Several people, including at least one police officer, were killed in a shootout around a New Jersey grocery store across the Hudson River from Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a security lockdown of area schools, officials and loc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019