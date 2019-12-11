Left Menu
Rouhani says Iran will overcome U.S. sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Iran will overcome U.S. sanctions by either bypassing them or through negotiations, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, adding that Tehran will not cross its "red lines" in any talks with arch-foe Washington.

"The government is determined to defeat (the enemy) by bypassing America's sanctions ... or through various means including talks, but we will not cross our red lines," Iran's ISNA news agency quoted Rouhani as saying. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

