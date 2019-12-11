Rouhani says Iran will overcome U.S. sanctions
Iran will overcome U.S. sanctions by either bypassing them or through negotiations, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, adding that Tehran will not cross its "red lines" in any talks with arch-foe Washington.
"The government is determined to defeat (the enemy) by bypassing America's sanctions ... or through various means including talks, but we will not cross our red lines," Iran's ISNA news agency quoted Rouhani as saying. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hassan Rouhani
- Tehran
- Washington
- Iran
- ISNA
- Parisa Hafezi
- Hugh Lawson
ALSO READ
WB adopted most of Poshan Abhiyan elements but would not declare it: Smriti Irani
Govt mulling amending law, make reporting child marriages mandatory: Smriti Irani
Govt mulling amending law to make reporting child marriages mandatory: Smriti Irani
Har assembly spl session: Vij reminds Kiran of Emergency as she rakes up Maha developments
U.S. will keep sanctioning Iranian officials for rights abuses -Pompeo