U.S. Senate could start impeachment trial next month- McConnell
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said that the Republican-led chamber could start an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, next month.
McConnell said that if the Democrat-dominated House of Representatives approves articles of impeachment, introduced on Tuesday, then the trial in the Senate will be "first order of business in January."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mitch McConnell
- Senate
- Donald Trump
- Republican
- House of Representatives
- Democrat
ALSO READ
Possible partisan battles in Senate over Trump impeachment trial previewed
UPDATE 1-Mexico resists U.S. demands on trade deal, wants Senate to back tweaks
Donald Trump convinces NATO members to increase defense spending
US Economy is much larger than China: Donald Trump
Mexican Senate should be consulted on trade deal tweaks-president