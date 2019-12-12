Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 02:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 02:36 IST
FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

The Democratic-led U.S. House Judiciary Committee debates articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, as the panel moves toward a vote to recommend the charges of misconduct to the full House of Representatives. The start of debate sets in motion a process that will probably move to a trial in the U.S. Senate.

Here is what will likely happen in coming days: Thursday, Dec. 12

After making opening statements at a late session on Wednesday, lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee will reconvene at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) on Thursday to further debate the articles, consider any amendments and vote on whether to recommend them to the full House for a final impeachment vote. Week of Dec. 15

The House is expected to vote on the charges, possibly after holding a daylong debate that could involve all 431 of its current legislators. If the full House voted to approve the articles, Trump would become only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. He would remain in office, however, pending a trial in the Senate. If the impeachment is approved, the House would select lawmakers known as managers to present the case against Trump at a Senate trial. House Democrats say most of the managers are likely to come from the Judiciary Committee, and possibly from the Intelligence Committee that led the investigation.

Early January Trump would face a trial in the Senate to determine whether he should be convicted and ousted from office. The Senate is controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans, who have shown little sign they will find him guilty. A two-thirds majority of those present in the 100-member chamber would be needed to convict Trump.

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts would preside over the trial. House managers would present their case against Trump, and the president's legal team would respond. Senators would act as jurors. A trial could involve testimony from witnesses and a grueling schedule in which proceedings occur six days a week for as many as six weeks. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday a majority of the Senate could approve a shorter process by voting on the articles of impeachment after opening arguments, without witnesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL-Rangers extend reign as NHL's most valuable team-Forbes

The New York Rangers are the National Hockey Leagues most valuable franchise for a fifth consecutive year at more than double the league average, according to the annual list httpswww.forbes.comsitesmikeozanian20191211the-nhls-most-valuable...

Belichick shuts down queries into videotape controversy

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday shed very little light into the NFLs investigation of the organization for videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals sideline this past weekend. Belichick was rather curt with reporters, ...

Report: Rockies willing to listen to Arenado offers

The Colorado Rockies are willing to listen to trade proposals involving All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, MLB Network reported Wednesday. While a deal still would seem unlikely, the Rockies are at least opening the door for any team tha...

France's moderate CFDT union calls for action on Dec 17 against pensions reform

Frances moderate CFDT union called for action on Dec 17 to protest against the governments pensions reform plan on Wednesday, saying French President Emmanuel Macron had broken his promise not to change the age you can retire. Other moderat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019