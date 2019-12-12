Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-High-stakes White House meeting expected Thursday to debate US-China tariffs -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 06:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 06:13 IST
UPDATE 1-High-stakes White House meeting expected Thursday to debate US-China tariffs -sources
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet with top trade advisers on Thursday to discuss planned Dec. 15 tariffs on some $160 billion in Chinese goods, three sources familiar with the plans said, as markets braced for potential negative impacts.

Officials circulated talking points downplaying the repercussions such a tariff hike would have on the U.S. economy ahead of Trump's meeting with Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and White House advisers Larry Kudlow and Peter Navarro. The senior trade advisers are expected to present divergent views during the high-stakes meeting, but the final decision will be up to Trump, the sources said.

A decision to move ahead with the December tariffs could roil financial markets and scuttle U.S.-China talks to end the 17-month-long trade war between the world's two largest economies for the remainder of Trump's term. Negotiations have failed to produce deals on agricultural purchases by China and tariff rollbacks by the United States since the two countries agreed in October to conclude a preliminary trade agreement.

Many had expected the two sides to reach a deal ahead of the Dec. 15 tariffs, but that prospect now appeared unlikely, according to multiple U.S. and Chinese sources. The question now is whether Washington will delay the tariffs or let them take effect. "I'm expecting them to raise the tariffs on Sunday," one source said. "The administration is preparing its talking points about how that's the right thing to do. The message is that it will not be painful."

Emails had been circulated among a small group of senior officials in recent days, arguing that previous tariffs had had a muted impact on the U.S. economy, a separate source familiar with the administration's thinking said. Navarro, a China hawk, this week circulated a separate memo in favor of continued tariffs, arguing that China had increased its purchases of U.S. pork and soybeans solely because of its domestic swine fever outbreak, and that tariffs were not having a negative effect on U.S. growth or the stock market.

The Navarro-penned document and separate memos said tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on China over the past year-and-a-half had not been as devastating as critics had argued, a view not shared by many economists. "The message is that it will not be painful," said the one source familiar with the administration's thinking. "People have been proclaiming for a year and half that the sky is falling, and the sky isn't falling yet."

Trump's advisers are divided about whether to proceed with the Dec. 15 tariffs and what impact such a move would have on U.S. financial markets, one source familiar with White House trade deal negotiating procedures said. "When they get in the room, Peter's going to say: 'Hit 'em.' Larry and Mnuchin are going to say: 'Don't do it.' And I think Bob ... is hoping he has enough to go on to justify not doing it," the source said.

Derek Scissors, a China scholar at the American Enterprise Institute who consults with some White House officials, said he believed the likeliest scenario is a delay in the Dec. 15 tariff deadline for up to 90 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar licks wounds as Fed disappoints bulls, UK election awaited

The dollar nursed its steepest losses in weeks on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserves benign inflation outlook hosed down expectations for a rate hike any time soon, pushing Treasury yields lower. Investors also remained on edge as Su...

Israeli parliament approves new election for March 2

The Israeli parliament approved on Thursday a motion to hold a new national election on March 2, the countrys third in less than a year.The motion, passed in a vote of 94 lawmakers in favor against none who were opposed, came hours after a ...

Israel heads for third general election within a year

Israelis will head back to polls for the third general election in less than a year after the two largest parties of the Jewish country failed to make a power-sharing deal before a Wednesday deadline. Incumbent prime minister Benjamin Netan...

Haryana: 12-yr-old girl gangraped in Karnal; 4 held

A twelve-year-old gild was allegedly gang-raped by four people in Haryanas Karnal, police said. Police said on Wednesday that one accused has been arrested, whereas three others have been detained.Based on the victims complaint, four people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019