Meghalaya BJP not happy with governor's 'divisive' democracy

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy's tweet asking those who do not want "divisive democracy" to go to North Korea, an authoritarian regime, has not gone down well with the state BJP which said it would take up the matter with the central leadership. When the state and the Northeastern region are going through a crisis over protests against the amended Citizenship Act, such tweets cannot be accepted, a senior BJP leader said on Saturday.

"The BJP has strongly condemned the statement of the Governor of Meghalaya. It is insensitive to the present situation in the entire Northeast region," BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai told PTI. The issue was discussed at a meeting of the party on Saturday, he said adding that the matter will be taken up with central leaders of the party.

"Two things should never be lost sight of in the present atmosphere of controversy - 1. The country was once divided in the name of religion. 2. A democracy is NECESSARILY DIVISIVE. If you don't want it go to North Korea." Roy had tweeted on Friday. The tweet of Roy, a former BJP leader from West Bengal, came hours before protesters reached the entrance of the Raj Bhavan and tried to breach the security. They were lathi charged and tear-gassed. Several protestors and two police personnel were injured in the skirmish..

