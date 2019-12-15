Double standards: Mayawati slams Congress for supporting Shiv Sena

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Sunday slammed the Congress party for supporting Shiv Sena even though it supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and is opposing Rahul Gandhi's remark on Savarkar. In a series of tweets, Mayawati urged Congress to clarify their stand on the matter.

"Shiv Sena still stands on its agenda. They supported the Central government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and now they are intolerant of Congress' attitude towards Savarkar. But the Congress is still supporting Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. So is it if not the double standard of the Congress?" the BSP chief said on Twitter. "Therefore, Congress must clarify their position on the matter. Otherwise, it will only be considered a drama to divert the people's attention from the weakness of their own party," she added.

Mayawati's comment comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi, and I will never apologise for speaking the truth". He was responding to the BJP leaders demanding an apology for his earlier "Rape in India" remark. After Gandhi's remark on Savarkar, Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said, "we respect Pandit Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi, you don't insult Savarkar."

The Shiv Sena had also supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha. However, they had staged a walkout in the Upper House of the Parliament before the voting on the Bill. (ANI)

