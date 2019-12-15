Left Menu
Development News Edition

Double standards: Mayawati slams Congress for supporting Shiv Sena

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Sunday slammed the Congress party for supporting Shiv Sena even though it supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and is opposing Rahul Gandhi's remark on Savarkar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 15:53 IST
Double standards: Mayawati slams Congress for supporting Shiv Sena
Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Sunday slammed the Congress party for supporting Shiv Sena even though it supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and is opposing Rahul Gandhi's remark on Savarkar. In a series of tweets, Mayawati urged Congress to clarify their stand on the matter.

"Shiv Sena still stands on its agenda. They supported the Central government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and now they are intolerant of Congress' attitude towards Savarkar. But the Congress is still supporting Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. So is it if not the double standard of the Congress?" the BSP chief said on Twitter. "Therefore, Congress must clarify their position on the matter. Otherwise, it will only be considered a drama to divert the people's attention from the weakness of their own party," she added.

Mayawati's comment comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi, and I will never apologise for speaking the truth". He was responding to the BJP leaders demanding an apology for his earlier "Rape in India" remark. After Gandhi's remark on Savarkar, Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said, "we respect Pandit Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi, you don't insult Savarkar."

The Shiv Sena had also supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha. However, they had staged a walkout in the Upper House of the Parliament before the voting on the Bill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

WPI inflation rises to 0.58 per cent in Nov from 0.16 per cent in Oct: Govt data.

WPI inflation rises to 0.58 per cent in Nov from 0.16 per cent in Oct Govt data....

Will never forget sacrifice and service of Indian armed forces: Rajnath Singh on Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday saluted the valour and courage of Indian armed forces on Vijay Diwas, saying their sacrifice and service will never be forgotten.On the occasion of Vijay Diwas today the nation salutes the indomitabl...

Assam: Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh

The curfew imposed in the wake of major protests across Assam over the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, was on Monday relaxed between 6 am to 8 pm by the administration. According to officials, curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati and Dibruga...

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' gets new release date

The release of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo has been preponed by a week and will now be releasing on April 17, 2020, the makers said on Monday. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier suppose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019